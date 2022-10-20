CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper Of Sociology For 2022-23 Board Exam

  • Home
CBSE Sample Paper 2022-23: The CBSE website has made the sample papers and marking schemes available for all the Class 10 and Class 12 subjects.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 20, 2022 11:02 am IST

CBSE Class 12 sample paper Sociology
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which will conduct the 2022-23 board exams in February next year is hosting the sample papers of all the subjects along with the marking scheme. The CBSE website -- cbseacademic.nic.in -- has made the sample papers and marking schemes available for all the Class 10 and Class 12 subjects. The CBSE Class 12 sample paper 2022-23 board exam Sociology mentions the specimen questions and the format in which the board exams will be conducted.

As per the Sociology sample paper Class 12, the question paper will be divided into four sections -- A, B, C and D. There will be a total of 38 compulsory questions.

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2022-23 Sociology

  • Section A includes 20 questions. These will be MCQ type questions. As per the question, there can be one answer, the CBSE sample paper said.
  • Section B will include nine questions from 21 to 29. These are very short answer-type questions carrying two marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 30 words, the Sociology paper added.
  • Section C includes question number 30 to 35. They are short answer type questions carrying four marks each. Answer to each question, CBSE 2022-23 sample paper added, should not exceed 80 words.
  • Section D includes three questions between 36 and 38. They are long answer type questions carrying six marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 200 words each.
  • Question number 36 will have to be answered with the help of the passage given
