CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper, Revised Syllabus

CBSE has reduced the Class 12 Biology syllabus. It has removed the first five units from the syllabus including Unit 1 - Diversity of Living Organisms, Unit 2- Structural Organization in Plants and Animals, Unit 3 - Cell: Structure and Function, Unit 4- Plant Physiology and Unit 5- Human Physiology.

New Delhi:

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be holding the Class 12 Biology paper on May 24. The exam will be held in the first shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The answer sheets will be distributed between 10 am to 10:15 am. The students will get a 12 minute reading time after receiving their question papers.

Class 12 Revised Biology Syllabus

It has included the following topics in the upcoming Class 12 board exams.

Unit

Title

Marks

Unit 6

Reproduction

14

Unit 7

Genetics and Evolution

18

Unit 8

Biology and Human Welfare

14

Unit 9

Biotechnology and its Applications

10

Unit 10

Ecology and Environment

14

Total

160

70


CBSE Class 12 Biology Paper Pattern

The examination paper has a total of 33 questions divided into four sections. Section A has 14 questions of 1 mark each and two case-based questions, section B has nine questions of two marks each, section C has five questions of three marks each and Section D has three questions of five marks each. Few questions have some internal choices for students.

Section A questions 1 to 10 can be answered in a single sentence or a word. Questions 11-14 will have to be provided with a brief explanation. Questions 15 and 16 are passage-based questions providing internal choices to the students.

Section B questions will have to be answered in not more than 50 words or three to four lines. Few questions will have some internal choices as well.

Section C questions can be answered within 70 words. Some questions may be based on graphical representations as well. One of the questions will have an internal choice.

Section D will have various graphics-based long answer questions, some of them will need to be provided along with some relevant graphical representations as well.

Biology Marking Scheme

Biology marking scheme gives out the correct answers to the possible questions being asked in the actual board exam. The one-marker questions usually have a one or two lines answer.

The two-marker questions are usually answered in more than two lines or in around 25-30 words. The students will be asked to define different terms or features of a particular organ.

The marking scheme would help the student understand how much time they must spend on a particular question and what is the world limit for each question.

Direct Link To Class 12 Biology Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper

CBSE had released a Class 12 Biology sample paper to help the students understand the question paper pattern and the marking scheme. The students can attempt the sample paper to help them prepare themselves for the actual exam.

Direct link to Class 12 Biology sample paper

