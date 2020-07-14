100% Pass In 370 JNVs; Outperform Counterparts In CBSE Results

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, or JNVs, have the highest pass percentage of 98.70 per cent. From the 548 JNVs in the country, 29,152 students had appeared for the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, Class 12 exams from JNVs, out of whom 28,772. While 663 JNV students have scored above 475 marks out of 500 and 168 students scored 100 per cent marks in various CBSE Class 12 subjects, said a Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti statement.

The CBSE, had declared the Class 12 results on July 13. A total of 11,92,961 students had taken the CBSE Class 12 exams of which 88.78% students have passed.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti statement further added that JNV Bengaluru Urban performed the best with 100 per cent pass percentage. The average score of JNV Bengaluru students stands at 91.41 per cent. Out of the 294 students taking the CBSE Class 12 exams, 97 per cent students qualified with first division marks.

The overall pass percentage among JNV girls stood at 98.89 per cent. While the pass percentage of students under Scheduled Caste category and Scheduled Tribes category are 98.53 per cent and 98.20 per cent respectively.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are co-educational residential schools established by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti under the Ministry of Human Resource Development for providing quality education to students from rural areas.