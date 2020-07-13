  • Home
CBSE Class 12 Result: Over 1.5 Lakh Students Score Above 90% Marks

In the CBSE Class 12 result declared today, a total of 1,57,934 students have scored more than 90% marks. Of these, 38,686 students have secured above 95%.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jul 13, 2020 1:31 pm IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 exam result today for over 12 lakh students.
New Delhi:

In the CBSE Class 12 result declared today, a total of 1,57,934 students have scored more than 90% marks. Of these, 38,686 students have secured above 95%. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 exam result today for over 12 lakh students.

The 90% and above scorers comprise 13.24% of the total number of students.

In the 95% and above range 3.24% of the total students are there.

87651 students have been placed in compartment for full subjects.

Among different regions, highest pass percentage has been recorded in Thiruvananthapuram. 97.67% students have passed in this region.

94.39% of the total students from Delhi region have qualified the exam.

