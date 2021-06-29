CBSE Class 12 optional exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the Class 12th result for the cancelled board exams by July 31. The board this year had to cancel the CBSE Class 12 exams considering the safety of the students amid the ongoing pandemic. CBSE will conduct the optional exams for Class 12 students who are not satisfied with the results obtained by evaluation criteria. The education board has also stipulated the optional exam dates between August 15 and September 15. CBSE will open the application window to register for the optional exams after the Class 12 results are declared.

Latest: Know your estimated Class 12th percentage based on new CBSE assessment criteria.

The CBSE on June 17 had submitted evaluation criteria before the Supreme Court to calculate the marks of Class 12 students and derive their results. According to the CBSE’s assessment policy, theory portion of the marks will be done based on 40 percent weightage to Class 12 marks, 30 percent to Class 11 and the remaining 30 percent to Class 10.

CBSE 12th Optional Exams

The board will conduct CBSE Class 12 optional exams in the main subjects.

The CBSE optional Class 12 exams will be held offline as centre-based exams.

The board will likely conduct the optional exams between August 15 and September 15, if Covid situation improves by then and it becomes feasible to hold exams in offline mode.

The details of CBSE "main" subjects will be notified by the board after the announcement of CBSE Class 12 result.

The marks obtained in the CBSE Class 12 optional exams will be considered as final.

The registration window for optional exams will open after the declaration of CBSE 12th results.

"Examination will be conducted by the board only in the main subjects as and when conditions are conducive for holding the examinations. However, the marks obtained by a candidate in this examination will be treated as final for those who opt to take this examination," CBSE in its affidavit filed in the Supreme Court said earlier.