CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 Out; How To Download Scorecard

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download CBSE 12th scorecard at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE 12th Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 result 2022 has been announced. The Class 12 result is available on the websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and also on the digilocker app. The students can download the Class 12 scorecard using the digilocker app. To download the CBSE Class 12 scorecard, the students need to use roll number. CBSE Class 12 Result LIVE

CBSE 12th Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official websites -- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2022 designated link

Enter the required credentials like roll number

Submit and download the CBSE 2022 result.

CBSE 12th Result 2022: Steps To Check Via DigiLocker App?

Firstly, install DigiLocker app from Google PlayStore (for Android) or App Store (for iOS) Open the app and click on ‘Access DigiLocker’ Enter the phone number registered with CBSE Submit other log-in details Access CBSE mark sheet and certificate.

CBSE Class 12 Result Out: How To Check By Roll Number

To check CBSE 12th result 2022 through roll number on IVRS (Interactive Voice Respond System) system, students will have to call on the telephone numbers provided here and respond with roll number and date of birth when asked.

Local subscribers in Delhi - 24300699

Other parts of India - 011 24300699

Students have to secure minimum 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the CBSE 10th, 12th board examinations. For the subjects with practical, students will have to score minimum 33 per cent marks in practicals as well as in the theory.