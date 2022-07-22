CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 Declared; Weightage Of Marks, Merit List

CBSE Class 12 result weightage

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE Class 12 result today, July 22. The board has declared the consolidated CBSE Class 12 result taking into account the marks scored in the term 1 and term 2 exams. While 30 per cent weightage has been given to term 1 CBSE result, 70 per cent has been given to term 2 exams. However, for practical, equal weightage has been allotted to both the terms while preparing the Class 12 CBSE result. CBSE Result LIVE

This year, CBSE in a statement said, the board will issue the merit certificate to 0-1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects. However, as the earlier decision of the board to avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students, no merit list will be declared. In this regard, the CBSE has not awarded first, second or third division to its students.

Apart from the official result CBSE website, cbseresults.nic.in, the Class 12 scorecards has been made available on the DigiLocker and UMANG app. Students need their admit card IDS, roll numbers and school numbers to download CBSE 12th scorecards.

The pass percentage this year of CBSE Class 12 result has been recorded at 92.71 per cent. While 1,34,797 students have scored 90 per cent and above marks in CBSE Class 12, as many as 33,432 students have scored over 95 per cent marks.

While declaring the CBSE Class 12th result 2022, the board has also announced the 2023 board exam start date. The 2023 Class 10, 12 board exams will start on February 15, 2023.