CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Last Date For Schools To Upload Marks, Result Soon

The CBSE Class 12 result tabulation portal for uploading students’ marks will be closed today. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had asked schools to submit students’ previous exam marks, which will be used for calculating results, in different phases. Today, July 5 is the last date for schools to submit practical and project marks, and for uploading Class 12 theory marks.

Next, the CBSE will release the “complete tabulation sheet” for Class 12. Schools can visit the CBSE Class 12 result portal at cbseit.in/CBSE/2021.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in June launched the portal to help schools in preparation of Class 12 results.

“A sequence of activities has been prepared and being activated from today on the portal while the rest will be activated in due course of time to make it easy for the schools,” the CBSE said on July 31.

The board said it will communicate with schools during the result preparation process, and establish a helpdesk to assist schools in preparation of both Class 10 and Class 12 results.

“This system will ease down the calculation work, reduce the time taken and so many other hassles,” the board had said in a statement.

Once the tabulation process is completed, the board will announce Class 12 results. As per official information, CBSE Class 12 results will be declared by July 31.

Results will be available at cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and through DigiLocker.