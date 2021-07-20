  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Board To Work Through Eid To Meet Result Deadline

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Board To Work Through Eid To Meet Result Deadline

To assist the schools in finalising the result, the Regional Offices and the Examination Department of the headquarter will function from 10 am to 5 pm, CBSE in a statement said today, adding that they will also release some answers to frequently asked questions by 12 noon tomorrow for the schools.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 20, 2021 8:01 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021: How To Download Certificates From DigiLocker
What Is CBSE’s Class 12 ‘Moderation’ Policy?
CBSE 12th Result Moderation Portal Opens Tomorrow; No ‘Bunching’ Of Marks Over 95%
CBSE Result 2021: Three Different Ways To Check 10th, 12th Scores
CBSE Result 2021: Board Instructs Officials To Visit Schools, Verify Their Work
‘Wanted Cancellation? Pay With Interest’: Students Laugh On CBSE’s Two Board Exams Plan
CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Board To Work Through Eid To Meet Result Deadline
CBSE officials will work tomorrow as well on Eid-ul Adha todeclare results on time
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will work on Eid tomorrow, July 21 which is also a Gazetted Holiday so that the board can declare results on time. The last date for finalising the Class 12 results is July 22. To assist the schools in finalising the result, the Regional Offices and the Examination Department of the headquarter will function from 10 am to 5 pm, CBSE in a statement said today, adding that they will also release some answers to frequently asked questions by 12 noon tomorrow.

Latest: Know your estimated Class 12th percentage based on new CBSE assessment criteria. Click here

The board in the statement said: “For finalizing the Class 12 result, last date is July 22, 2021. It is informed that to meet the last date and to assist the schools, all the Regional Offices, CBSE and the Examination Department, CBSE HQ will be functioning from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM,”

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

“..CBSE has also received some queries and requests from the schools through e-mail/ WhatsApp, etc. In this regard, FAQs are being developed and it is expected that the same will be provided to all the schools by 12.00 noon, so that schools can take appropriate action,” it added.

Earlier today, the board said it is yet to make a decision on the date for the announcement of Class 10 and Class 12 results. A board official said the date will be announced when it is confirmed.

CBSE did not conduct board exams this year. The results are being prepared with alternative schemes of assessment. CBSE results, apart from the official websites, will be available through DigiLocker. CBSE pass certificates and marksheets will also be available on the DigiLocker platform.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE 12th Result 2021 CBSE 10th Result 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE Class 10 Result Expected Soon On Official Websites
Live | CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE Class 10 Result Expected Soon On Official Websites
JEE Main 2021 Session 3 LIVE Updates: Day 1 Exams Over; Paper Analysis, Students' Reaction
Live | JEE Main 2021 Session 3 LIVE Updates: Day 1 Exams Over; Paper Analysis, Students' Reaction
Once India Starts Reopening Schools, It Will Be Wise To Begin With Primary Section: ICMR Chief
Once India Starts Reopening Schools, It Will Be Wise To Begin With Primary Section: ICMR Chief
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 Live: Class 12 Result Declared; 2,239 Students Score A Total 600
Live | Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 Live: Class 12 Result Declared; 2,239 Students Score A Total 600
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Highlights: 30% Increase In First Class Students
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Highlights: 30% Increase In First Class Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................