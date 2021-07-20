CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Board To Work Through Eid To Meet Result Deadline

CBSE officials will work tomorrow as well on Eid-ul Adha todeclare results on time

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will work on Eid tomorrow, July 21 which is also a Gazetted Holiday so that the board can declare results on time. The last date for finalising the Class 12 results is July 22. To assist the schools in finalising the result, the Regional Offices and the Examination Department of the headquarter will function from 10 am to 5 pm, CBSE in a statement said today, adding that they will also release some answers to frequently asked questions by 12 noon tomorrow.

The board in the statement said: “For finalizing the Class 12 result, last date is July 22, 2021. It is informed that to meet the last date and to assist the schools, all the Regional Offices, CBSE and the Examination Department, CBSE HQ will be functioning from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM,”

“..CBSE has also received some queries and requests from the schools through e-mail/ WhatsApp, etc. In this regard, FAQs are being developed and it is expected that the same will be provided to all the schools by 12.00 noon, so that schools can take appropriate action,” it added.

Earlier today, the board said it is yet to make a decision on the date for the announcement of Class 10 and Class 12 results. A board official said the date will be announced when it is confirmed.

CBSE did not conduct board exams this year. The results are being prepared with alternative schemes of assessment. CBSE results, apart from the official websites, will be available through DigiLocker. CBSE pass certificates and marksheets will also be available on the DigiLocker platform.