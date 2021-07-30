CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 Announced. Know How To Download The Mark Sheet

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 Announced

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has declared Class 12 Result 2021. Students can visit the official website of the board cbseresults.nic.in to check their results. Students can also visit results.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. to check their results. Candidates must have a roll number and school number to view the result.

Along with the official website, CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 is also available on digital platforms like Digilocker, UMANG app, SMS, and IVRS. Marksheets and other crucial certificates like migration can be downloaded from the DigiLocker website or app. Candidates will be required to log in to DigiLocker by entering the mobile number registered with the CBSE or with the Aadhar Card number.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: How To Check

Students should visit the official CBSE result website, cbseresults.nic.in

Now on the appeared homepage, click on the link ‘CBSE 10th results’ link.

Students will be now redirected to the login window

Students are now required to enter their roll number, school number, center number and admit card ID

After filing the credentials, students will find the result on screen

Students must download their results for future references.

Candidates who have qualified for the CBSE Class 12th examination and are satisfied with their results can now avail their migration certificates. It is one of the most crucial documents which will be required in the future when you will take admission to colleges and universities. This year CBSE has announced the updates related to results through Twitter using memes. It is a unique way that has grabbed a lot of attention and also helped the students to overcome the pressure of results.