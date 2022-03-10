CBSE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: 12th Result "Expected Soon"; Updates On 10th Result
CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: As per the communications received from a board official earlier, the Class 12 term 1 results are expected by Friday, and Class 10 results will be announced after that
CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: The students who have appeared in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 term 1 examination can expect their result soon. As per the communications received from a board official earlier, the Class 12 term 1 results are expected by Friday, and Class 10 results will be announced after that. "The results preparation process is almost completed, and it can be announced anytime. The board will notify soon," the official said. Check out CBSE term 1 result, 10th, 12th Board Exams 2022 date sheets, syllabus, questions papers, preparation tips, and more here
The CBSE class 10 and 12 term 1 result will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, the students can also get their result from DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in.
Over 36 lakh students appeared in the term 1 10th, 12th exams which were held in November-December. CBSE will conduct the term 2 exam from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.
Live updates
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Updates: CBSE Board will declare 12th results on cbseresults.nic.in. Check CBSE term 2 board exam date sheet, free question papers, syllabus and more updates.
Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Board Exam 2022 Date Sheets
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has released the date sheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022. As per the schedule, the Tamil Nadu HSC or Class 12 exams will be held from May 5, while the TN SSLC or Class 10 board exams will begin from May 6, 2022.
NIFT Entrance Exam 2022 Result Declared
The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the result for the UG, PG programme entrance exam on Wednesday, March 9. The candidates who took the design entrance exam 2022 on February 6 can check the result on the official website- nift.ac.in.
In Other News: NEET UG Upper Age Limit Dropped
In a major step, the National Medical Commission has decided to drop the upper age limit -- 25 for general and 30 for reserved categories -- from medical entrance exam NEET UG. The commission has also asked the National Testing Agency (NTA), who conducts the exam, to reflect it in the information bulletin of NEET UG 2022. Read More
CBSE Term 1 Results 2021-22: Details Mentioned On Scorecards
The following details will be mentioned on term 1 scorecards:
- Candidate's name
- School name
- Roll number
- Marks scored in each subject and maximum marks for each subject
- Total marks secured and total maximum marks for all the subjects
- Other information.
CBSE Term 1 Mark Sheets
On term 1 result mark sheets, students will only get to know their scores in different subjects and the total score. The final result will be published after term 2.
CBSE Term 1 Bonus Marks
After the Class 12 accountancy exam, an audio message was circulated on social media that said students will get up to six extra marks. However, the board later said the audio is fake and no such announcement has been made.
BSEB Matric 10th Answer Key 2022 Released
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 10 or Matric exam answer key 2022. Candidates who appeared in the Bihar Board Matric exam 2022 can download the BSEB Class 10 answer key through the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com.
CBSE Term 2 Exams Between JEE Main Session
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on March 1 announced schedules for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 according to which there will be two sessions of the exam this year – the first one from April 16 and April 21 and the second session from May 24 to May 29. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 exams will begin from April 26, four days after JEE Main 2022 session 1.
Cbseresults.nic.in Class 12 Term 1 Result: Past Percentage Of Last 5 Years
- 2021: 99.37 per cent
- 2020: 88.78 per cent
- 2019: 83.40 per cent
- 2018: 83.01 per cent
- 2017: 82 per cent.
CBSE Term 2 Dates 2022
CBSE term 2 board exams will begin on April 26. The date sheets will be released on cbse.gov.in. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.
In Other News: CBSE CTET 2022 Result Declared
The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the national level school education regulator has released the CTET results. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test or the CTET results for the 15th edition held during 16th December, 2021 to 21st January 2022 have been declared and available at CTET website at ctet.nic.in and also on the CBSE website at cbse.nic.in.
Assam HSLC Exam 2022: Question Papers, Answer Sheets Of Last Year To Be Used In 10th Exam
The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Monday said that this year's High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examinations will be held with last year's question papers and answer booklets to cut costs. The state-controlled SEBA conducts both HSLC and AHM examinations for the matriculation of the students of Assam.
"As the SEBA did not conduct HSLC/AHM examinations in the year 2021 in the manner conducted during pre-COVID period, the question papers and answer booklets prepared in the year 2021 remained unutilised, and are being used for the year 2022, to avoid misuse of natural resources," the notification said.
- With PTI Inputs
UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Exams 2022 Date
The Class 10 UP Board exams will start with the Hindi paper on the first day, while Class 12 will start with the Military Science and Hindi papers. The exams will be held in two shifts, the first from 8 am to 11:15 am, the second between 2 pm and 5:15 pm. All the Class 10 UP Board exam papers will be held in the morning shift.
UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 Schedule Released
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the UP board exam date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12. The board will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams from March 24. While releasing the UP board Class 10, 12 date sheets, UPMSP said: “While the Class 10 exams will be held in 12 working days, the UP board intermediate exams will get over in 15 working days." The Class 10, 12 UP Board exams will get over on April 12.
Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th, 12th Exams From March 24
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) will conduct the class 12 senior secondary exams from March 24, while class 10 exam from March 31. The class 10, 12 exams will be concluded on April 26.
NIOS 10th, 12th Public Exam Date Sheet
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022. The NIOS Public (theory) examination for secondary and senior secondary courses for April 2022 is scheduled to begin from April 4.
Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th Exams 2022
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will conduct the board examinations for Class 10 (Matriculation) and Class 12 (Intermediate) in offline mode from March 24. Date sheets for these exams have been released.
CBSE Term 2 Exam Syllabus
CBSE has released the sample question papers, reduced syllabus, and question banks of term 2 exams for Class 10 and Class 12 subjects. These are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.
ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exams Schedule
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th Semester 2 time tables. The Semester 2 exams will begin on April 25. While the ICSE Class 10 exams will continue till May 20, the Class 12 ISC exams will get over on June 6.
ICSE Revised Datesheets
The dates for Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 semester 2 exam has been revised. The class 10 Maths and Geography exams which were earlier scheduled to be held on May 3 and 5, will now be conducted on May 2 and 4. The other exams which are rescheduled are- Physics, Social Languages, Modern Foreign Languages, Biology, Group-III Elective, Group II Elective. Read More
CBSE Term 1 Class 10 Hindi Paper
The students who have appeared for the Hindi Course B papers on December 9 found the paper a bit difficult, with languages used in few questions were difficult to understand. Overall, the CBSE 10th Class Hindi Course B paper was balanced. Section B (Grammar portion) was however scoring, but students found difficulties in other sections like Section A where the languages, and words used in few questions were difficult to comprehend.
cbse.gov.in Term 2 Syllabus
CBSE term 2 board exam will be on 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus. The papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions – and will be held for a duration of two hours. Read More
CBSE Term 1 Result: Key Points
- The term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the CBSE final result, and no students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam
- Internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks
- This time, no average scores will be given to absentees; however, the CBSE will decide the calculation of the final score card
- The students will not receive their marksheets this time, however, they will receive their final marksheets after the term 2 examination.
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Live Updates: List Of Websites
List of websites for CBSE term 1 Class 10, 12 results:
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.gov.in
- digilocker.gov.in.
Cbse.gov.in Term 1 Paper Pattern
The question papers in the term 1 CBSE exams had multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type and was held for a duration of 90 minutes covering 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus.
CBSE Term 1 Result: Details On Feedback, Evaluation Process
The CBSE developed the feedback system so that schools can report any error in the question papers and answer keys and said these feedback will be taken into account for preparing results.
“It is to be noted that the observations or feedback received will be duly considered on the recommendation of subject experts at the time of preparation of results so that no student is put to any disadvantage,” the CBSE said. Read More
CBSE 12th Result 2021: How To Check Through UMANG App
Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance, or UMANG app may also host CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 results. The app is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).Candidates can download the app from Google PlayStore (Android) or App Store (iOS).
CBSE Term 1 Pass/ Fail Status
The CBSE term 1 result which is due to be released soon for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 will not have pass or fail or essential repeat status. The final CBSE result will be published after term 2 exams. The datesheets of CBSE term 2 exams is yet to be released.
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Steps To Check
Students can use cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in or results.gov.in to download CBSE term 1 result mark sheets. To download CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results, students can use their roll number and school number. Class 10 result link will be available as “School Certificate Examination (Class X) Results 2021-22” and Class 12 results as “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2021-22”.
CBSE 12th Term 1 Results 2021 When?
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of class 12 term 1 examinations by Friday, March 11. According to an official of the board, Class 12 term 1 results are expected by Friday, and Class 10 results will be announced after that. Preparations for results are almost complete and the board will release the official notification mentioning the CBSE term 1 result date and time soon, the official added. Read More