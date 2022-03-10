Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE 12th result will be available at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: The students who have appeared in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 term 1 examination can expect their result soon. As per the communications received from a board official earlier, the Class 12 term 1 results are expected by Friday, and Class 10 results will be announced after that. "The results preparation process is almost completed, and it can be announced anytime. The board will notify soon," the official said. Check out CBSE term 1 result, 10th, 12th Board Exams 2022 date sheets, syllabus, questions papers, preparation tips, and more here

The CBSE class 10 and 12 term 1 result will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, the students can also get their result from DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in.

Over 36 lakh students appeared in the term 1 10th, 12th exams which were held in November-December. CBSE will conduct the term 2 exam from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.