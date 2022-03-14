CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: Will Term 1 Result Be Released Today? Know How To Collect Marksheets Offline
CBSE Term 1 12th Result 2021 LIVE: If CBSE class 12 result be released online, the students can download the term 1 scorecard on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE Term 1 12th Result 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the result of class 12 term 1 examination soon, by this week. CBSE may announce the class 10 result offline like 10th, and students will get their marksheets from their respective school. As of now, there is no update on class 12 term 1 result date, CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma earlier said, "will inform". Register here for CBSE term 1 result, 10th, 12th Board Exams 2022 term 2 date sheets, syllabus, questions papers, preparation tips, and more
CBSE announced the class 10 result in offline mode on March 11, and the students' marksheets were shared with schools over email. "The Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students of Class X in a collective manner. Hence, the performance of individual student will not be available on the website," CBSE statement mentioned. To get the CBSE term 1 Class 10 marksheets, the students will have to contact their schools.
If CBSE class 12 result be released online, the students can download the term 1 scorecard on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in. Over 36 lakh students appeared in the term 1 10th, 12th exams which were held in November-December.
Cbseresults.nic.in 10th Result 2021: Key Points
- No mark sheets will be issued
- Final result after term 2 exams
- Official website will not upload term 1 result.
CBSE Hands 10th Marksheets Over To Schools
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made the scores of theory marks pf Class 10 term 1 available to the schools. As internal assessment and practical scores were already available with the schools, the board has communicated only the scores of term 1 theory exams held in November-December 2021. The mark sheets and pass certificates will be made available to the students only after the end of term 2. A CBSE statement also said that the performance of individual students will not be available on the website -- cbseresults.nic.in or at cbse.gov.in. Read More
Will CBSE 12th Result Be Released Offline?
Though there is no official update on 12th result declaration, CBSE may release the result offline like class 10. CBSE Class 10 result was declared offline on Friday, March 11 and the board passed the performance results of the term 1 exam to schools. "The Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students of Class X in a collective manner. Hence, the performance of individual student will not be available on the website,” read the CBSE statement. Read More
CBSE 12th Result 2021 Release Date And Time
As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the term 1 results for Class 10 board exams, the CBSE Class 12 students can expect the their results soon, may be this week. When asked about the CBSE 12th term 1 result date, the CBSE official Rama Sharma said, "will inform." Earlier, a board official said that both class 12 results will be announced this week.