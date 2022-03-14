Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE Term 1 12th result release date and time

CBSE Term 1 12th Result 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the result of class 12 term 1 examination soon, by this week. CBSE may announce the class 10 result offline like 10th, and students will get their marksheets from their respective school. As of now, there is no update on class 12 term 1 result date, CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma earlier said, "will inform". Register here for CBSE term 1 result, 10th, 12th Board Exams 2022 term 2 date sheets, syllabus, questions papers, preparation tips, and more

CBSE announced the class 10 result in offline mode on March 11, and the students' marksheets were shared with schools over email. "The Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students of Class X in a collective manner. Hence, the performance of individual student will not be available on the website," CBSE statement mentioned. To get the CBSE term 1 Class 10 marksheets, the students will have to contact their schools.

If CBSE class 12 result be released online, the students can download the term 1 scorecard on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in. Over 36 lakh students appeared in the term 1 10th, 12th exams which were held in November-December.