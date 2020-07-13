CBSE Class 12th Result 2020: States With The Highest And Lowest Pass Percentages

  • Home
CBSE Class 12 Result 2020: Lakshadweep Has Best Pass Percentage; Bihar, The Lowest

Lakshadweep, which had only nine candidates, secured 100 per cent pass record in CBSE Class 12th Result 2020. Bihar is the worst-performing state with 68.06 per cent pass.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 13, 2020 7:18 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

In CBSE 12th result 2020, the Union Territory of Lakshadweep has marked a 100 per cent pass record. The UT, which had just two boys and seven girls appearing in the Class 12 CBSE board exam has the highest pass percentage of all states. Bihar, at the other end of the spectrum, has the lowest pass rate in this year’s CBSE Class 12 result. A total of 45,522 boys and 22,509 girls from Bihar appeared in the CBSE 12th board exams out of whom, 29,478 boys and 16,824 girls have passed. The overall pass percentage in Bihar is 68.06 per cent.

Delhi, where all government senior secondary schools are also affiliated to the CBSE, has a pass percentage of 94.42 per cent. Outside Delhi, however, the vast majority of CBSE schools are private.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2020: Best-Performing States

State/UT

Pass Percentage(%)

Lakshadweep

100

Kerala

97.67

Tamil Nadu

97.31

Karnataka

97.05

Puducherry

96.97


CBSE Class 12 Result 2020: Worst-Performing States

State/UT

Pass Percentage(%)

Bihar

68.06

Arunachal Pradesh

68.25

Dadar And Nagar Haveli

82.45

Uttar Pradesh

83.08

Manipur

83.38


Among regions, the Thiruvananthapuram region with 97.67% has recorded the highest pass percentage, followed by Bengaluru and Chennai with 97.05% and 96.17%. The CBSE divides its examination zone into “regions” for administrative and logistical purposes.

Kerala’s state pass percentage, at 97.67%, is the second-highest, after Lakshadweep.

Delhi West and Delhi East stand in fourth and fifth positions respectively in the region-wise performance.

