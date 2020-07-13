Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 12th Result 2020: States With The Highest And Lowest Pass Percentages

In CBSE 12th result 2020, the Union Territory of Lakshadweep has marked a 100 per cent pass record. The UT, which had just two boys and seven girls appearing in the Class 12 CBSE board exam has the highest pass percentage of all states. Bihar, at the other end of the spectrum, has the lowest pass rate in this year’s CBSE Class 12 result. A total of 45,522 boys and 22,509 girls from Bihar appeared in the CBSE 12th board exams out of whom, 29,478 boys and 16,824 girls have passed. The overall pass percentage in Bihar is 68.06 per cent.

Delhi, where all government senior secondary schools are also affiliated to the CBSE, has a pass percentage of 94.42 per cent. Outside Delhi, however, the vast majority of CBSE schools are private.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2020: Best-Performing States

State/UT Pass Percentage(%) Lakshadweep 100 Kerala 97.67 Tamil Nadu 97.31 Karnataka 97.05 Puducherry 96.97





CBSE Class 12 Result 2020: Worst-Performing States

State/UT Pass Percentage(%) Bihar 68.06 Arunachal Pradesh 68.25 Dadar And Nagar Haveli 82.45 Uttar Pradesh 83.08 Manipur 83.38





Among regions, the Thiruvananthapuram region with 97.67% has recorded the highest pass percentage, followed by Bengaluru and Chennai with 97.05% and 96.17%. The CBSE divides its examination zone into “regions” for administrative and logistical purposes.

Kerala’s state pass percentage, at 97.67%, is the second-highest, after Lakshadweep.

Delhi West and Delhi East stand in fourth and fifth positions respectively in the region-wise performance.