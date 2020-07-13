Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared, Post-Result Counselling Till July 27

CBSE Class 12 result 2020 has been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education, on July 13. After the declaration of results, CBSE has released details of its 23rd edition of post-result counseling facility. According to official information, the counselling of CBSE 12th result 2020 will be available from July 13 to July 27. Post-result counselling of will be done with the help of 95 trained volunteer principals and trained counsellors, CBSE said.

The post-result counseling is being conducted by CBSE to address “psychological issues and general queries related to exam results”, CBSE said.

“While there are 73 Counsellors in India including special educators, 22 Counsellors are located at Japan, Nepal, Sultanate of Oman, UAE, Singapore, Kuwait, Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and USA,” CBSE said in a statement.

In India, CBSE result counseling feature can be availed on the toll-free number 1800-11-8004 from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm, CBSE said.

Students will be given two options for post result counselling-- recorded tips and information on tackling stress, important contact details and COVID-19 precautions, etc. and live tele-counseling with principals, counsellors and special educators.

CBSE Class 12 result can be viewed on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates will be required to use their name, roll number, centre number, admit card ID and school number as mentioned on the hall ticket or admit card to check results.

Marksheet and certificate of CBSE result can be accessed on the DigiLocker app or website. Candidates will be required to login to DigiLocker by using the phone number registered with CBSE.