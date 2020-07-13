Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Website Crashed, Alternative Ways To Check Class 12 Result

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, has declared Class 12 results. Official sources for CBSE 12th result 2020, including the UMANG app and board’s website cbseresults.nic.in are currently not working. As the CBSE website crashed due to heavy traffic, candidates can check their Class 12 result on unofficial websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net. However, these are private sources and students must cross-check their scores against the records on official websites when they start functioning again.

This year, the overall pass percentage in the CBSE Class 12 results is 88.78%. Out of 11,92,961 students who appeared, 10,59,080 have passed the exams. The pass percentage this year has increased by 5.38 percentage points over last year’s.

When available, CBSE result can be viewed from the official website of the board cbseresults.nic.in by using admit card number, school number, centre number and other required details. Results can also be viewed on results.gov.in.

Marksheet of Class 12 result will be available on the DigiLocker app, which can be accessed by using phone number registered with CBSE

How To Check CBSE Class 12th Result 2020 Through IVRS, UMANG

CBSE 12th result 2020 can also be checked through Interactive Voice Respond System, or IVRS. Dial 24300699 (Delhi) or 011-24300699 (other parts of the country) from your mobile phone. Date of birth and roll number is required to check CBSE result through IVRS.

CBSE Class 12 result 2020 is also available on the Unified Mobile Application for New Age Governance or UMANG app. The UMANG app is available on Android, iOS and Windows mobile platforms and also on umang.gov.in.