  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Results Declared, Direct Link Here

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Results Declared, Direct Link Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the result of re-evaluation/rechecking for CBSE Class 12 exam 2020. Students can visit the official website- cbseresults.nic.in and check their updated scorecard.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 31, 2020 4:50 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 12: Optional Exams In September; Application Open Till August 22
Delhi Girl Living In Tiny Room With Family Scores 96% In Class 12 Board Exam
CBSE Class 12 Improvement Results Released, Apply For Verification By July 24
Top Scorers Of Delhi Government Schools In Class 12 Board Meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Mizoram Girl, Daughter Of A Daily Wage Earner, Secures 8th Position In CBSE Class 12 Exam
CBSE 12th Result 2020: Apply For Re-Verification Of Marks Till July 21
CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Results Declared, Direct Link Here
CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Results Declared, Direct Link Here
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the result of re-evaluation/rechecking for CBSE Class 12 exam 2020. Students can visit the official website- cbseresults.nic.in and check their updated scorecard.

The updated result has been released by the Board in an online mode. Students who had appeared for the CBSE Board class 12 exam 2020 and applied for the revaluation, can now visit the official website to check their results.

To view the CBSE class 12 result 2020, students will have to key in their roll number and roll code on the official website.

Screenshot%202020-08-31%20at%204

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Results: How To Check

The CBSE Class 12 revaluation result available on the board's website can be checked following these steps:

Step 1: Visit cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link “Senior School Certificate Examination Class 12 Results 2020 (Updated after Re-evaluation)"

Step 3: Enter your roll number, school no, centre no and admit card ID

Step 4: Click on Submit button

Step 5: Check your result and download the scorecard for future reference.


Click here for more Education News
CBSE 12th Board exam cbse board exam result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: Students Gear Up For JEE Exams From Tomorrow, Check Last Minute Details
Live | JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: Students Gear Up For JEE Exams From Tomorrow, Check Last Minute Details
Delhi Private Schools Asked To Charge Only Tuition Fee During Lockdown
Delhi Private Schools Asked To Charge Only Tuition Fee During Lockdown
Unlock-4: Schools, Colleges And Coaching Classes To Remain Closed Till Sep 30 In Rajasthan
Unlock-4: Schools, Colleges And Coaching Classes To Remain Closed Till Sep 30 In Rajasthan
National Education Policy 2020: Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal To Answer Questions On NEP Tomorrow
National Education Policy 2020: Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal To Answer Questions On NEP Tomorrow
JEE Main 2020 From Tomorrow; Download Question Papers, Read Exam Day Instructions
JEE Main 2020 From Tomorrow; Download Question Papers, Read Exam Day Instructions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................