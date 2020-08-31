CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Results Declared, Direct Link Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the result of re-evaluation/rechecking for CBSE Class 12 exam 2020. Students can visit the official website- cbseresults.nic.in and check their updated scorecard.

The updated result has been released by the Board in an online mode. Students who had appeared for the CBSE Board class 12 exam 2020 and applied for the revaluation, can now visit the official website to check their results.

To view the CBSE class 12 result 2020, students will have to key in their roll number and roll code on the official website.

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Results: How To Check

The CBSE Class 12 revaluation result available on the board's website can be checked following these steps:

Step 1: Visit cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link “Senior School Certificate Examination Class 12 Results 2020 (Updated after Re-evaluation)"

Step 3: Enter your roll number, school no, centre no and admit card ID

Step 4: Click on Submit button

Step 5: Check your result and download the scorecard for future reference.



