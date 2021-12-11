CBSE Class 12 Psychology Paper Analysis 2021, Answer Key Released: 'Balanced, Good Scoring Paper'

Image credit: Special Arrangement Check CBSE Class 12 Psychology paper analysis

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Paper Analysis 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 12 Psychology exam on Saturday (December 11). The students and teachers reviewed the Psychology paper as standard and scoring. Anil Kumar Choubey, PGT Psychology, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr said, "Psychology paper was a good and balanced paper. The difficulty level for the entire paper was average. However, two-three questions from assertion and reasoning were slightly confusing for the students. Overall, students were well-prepared and the paper was from the syllabus so we are expecting our students to get a good score."

Seema Gohri, a student from Kendriya Vidyalaya said that the class 12 Psychology paper was scoring and balanced. "Apart from the assertion based questions, the overall paper was easy and scoring. The reasoning questions required a high order thinking and a bit confusing. Overall, the paper was balanced, with equal weightage provided to each section," the student analysed.

Seema Behl, Principal, Brain International School reviewed the paper as easy. "The 12th Psychology paper was standard, scoring, and questions followed the pattern of NCERT and sample papers." Meanwhile, Malti Naidu, teacher, Jain International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru said, "Today's 12th standard Psychology paper was on the whole a challenging paper, especially assertion and reasoning questions."

CBSE will release the Class 12 Psychology paper answer key after the teachers upload the OMR sheets on the CBSE portal. The exam is being conducted in OMR sheets for the first time. For details on CBSE board exams, please visit the website- cbse.nic.in.