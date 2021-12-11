  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 12 Psychology Paper Analysis 2021, Answer Key Released: 'Balanced, Good Scoring Paper'

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Paper Analysis 2021, Answer Key Released: 'Balanced, Good Scoring Paper'

Anil Kumar Choubey, PGT Psychology, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr said, "Psychology paper was a good and balanced paper. The difficulty level for the entire paper was average. However, two-three questions from assertion and reasoning were slightly confusing for the students."

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 11, 2021 3:48 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper 2021-22 Live: Term 1 Exam Analysis, Answer Key
CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2021: Check Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme Here
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Updates: Class 12 Physics Paper Tomorrow; Geography, Hindi Analysis
CBSE Class 12 Physics Analysis, Answer Key Released: 'Balanced Paper, Stress On Numerical Based Questions'
CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper Today, Term 1 Exam Guidelines, Last-Minute Checklist
CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper 2021: Check Sample Paper, Syllabus, Marking Scheme Here
CBSE Class 12 Psychology Paper Analysis 2021, Answer Key Released: 'Balanced, Good Scoring Paper'
Check CBSE Class 12 Psychology paper analysis
Image credit: Special Arrangement
New Delhi:

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Paper Analysis 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 12 Psychology exam on Saturday (December 11). The students and teachers reviewed the Psychology paper as standard and scoring. Anil Kumar Choubey, PGT Psychology, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr said, "Psychology paper was a good and balanced paper. The difficulty level for the entire paper was average. However, two-three questions from assertion and reasoning were slightly confusing for the students. Overall, students were well-prepared and the paper was from the syllabus so we are expecting our students to get a good score."

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

Seema Gohri, a student from Kendriya Vidyalaya said that the class 12 Psychology paper was scoring and balanced. "Apart from the assertion based questions, the overall paper was easy and scoring. The reasoning questions required a high order thinking and a bit confusing. Overall, the paper was balanced, with equal weightage provided to each section," the student analysed.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Seema Behl, Principal, Brain International School reviewed the paper as easy. "The 12th Psychology paper was standard, scoring, and questions followed the pattern of NCERT and sample papers." Meanwhile, Malti Naidu, teacher, Jain International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru said, "Today's 12th standard Psychology paper was on the whole a challenging paper, especially assertion and reasoning questions."

CBSE will release the Class 12 Psychology paper answer key after the teachers upload the OMR sheets on the CBSE portal. The exam is being conducted in OMR sheets for the first time. For details on CBSE board exams, please visit the website- cbse.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 12 cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10 English Answer Key, Analysis, Released Live: 2 Questions Incomplete, Check Reactions
Live | CBSE Class 10 English Answer Key, Analysis, Released Live: 2 Questions Incomplete, Check Reactions
CBSE Class 10 English Paper Analysis, Answer Key 2021: 'Two Questions Incomplete, One Out Of Syllabus'
CBSE Class 10 English Paper Analysis, Answer Key 2021: 'Two Questions Incomplete, One Out Of Syllabus'
NEET UG Counselling 2021 May Be Delayed Due To Supreme Court Case. Here’s Why
NEET UG Counselling 2021 May Be Delayed Due To Supreme Court Case. Here’s Why
CBSE Class 10 English, Class 12 Psychology Exams Today; Term 1 Exam Guidelines
CBSE Class 10 English, Class 12 Psychology Exams Today; Term 1 Exam Guidelines
KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result 2021 Declared Live: Direct Link To Download Scorecard
Live | KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result 2021 Declared Live: Direct Link To Download Scorecard
.......................... Advertisement ..........................