CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2022 Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2022: The CBSE 12th Psychology term 2 exam will be conducted for a duration of two hours, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The Psychology exam will be of 35 marks.

Updated: Jun 14, 2022 4:58 pm IST
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the Class 12 Psychology exam 2022 tomorrow, June 15. The CBSE 12th Psychology term 2 exam will be conducted for a duration of two hours, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The Psychology question paper will be of 35 marks. The CBSE Psychology paper will have 12 questions.

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 12 History Paper "Easy"; Check Students, Teachers' Reactions

It contains three questions of two marks each, three questions of three marks each, four questions of four marks each, and 2 questions of two marks each. 15 minutes of reading time will be alloted to the students to read the question paper. They can only use blue/ black ball point pen to fill up the instructions and answering the questions.

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Sample Paper: Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Marking Scheme: Direct Link

Candidates will need to carry their admit cards and own hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle, they will have to cover their mouth and nose with a mask, and follow social distancing norms.

ALSO READ | CBSE 10th Result 2022: Details On Term 2 Result Date; When Can Students Expect?

The CBSE Class 12 board exams are being held in 6,720 centres across the country. As many as 14,54,370 students have registered for the CBSE 12th exams.

