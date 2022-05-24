CBSE Class 12 Political Science Paper Analysis 2022: Students Found Paper "Easy, NCERT-Based"

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE 12th Political Science paper analysis

CBSE 12th Political Science Paper Analysis 2022: The students who have appeared on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 term 2 Political Science paper on Tuesday, May 24 analysed the paper as 'easy, NCERT-based'. The Political Science paper was of 40 marks, and students attempted a total of 13 questions from three sections- A, B and C. Soham Seth, a Kendriya Vidyalaya student said, "the paper followed the pattern of sample paper, questions were mostly NCERT based." LIVE UPDATES | CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022 Paper Analysis

The teachers also reviewed the Class 12 Political Science paper as easy and balanced. Dr Vinita Saraswat, PGT Political Science, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad said, "many questions in the CBSE 12th Political Science paper came directly from the book, but a few questions in some sets were from the newly added content as well. The paper across the 3 Sections A, B and C was easy. The questions were also straightforward and not very tricky. Most of the students were confident in attempting the paper and are also extremely satisfied with their performance. I expect many students to score well."

According to Ms Bhavna, MRG School, Rohini, "the Political Science paper was standard, and questions were based on the NCERT textbook. Mostly questions are direct but students have to use their own creativity in framing the answers as per the requirement of the questions. 2 and 4 marks questions in Section A and B were quite on point but the Competency or HOTS were in Section-C. Barring a few questions, rest were straightforward."

Himakhi Gohain, PGT Political Science, Modern English School, Guwahati said, "CBSE Class 12 Political Science paper pattern and difficulty level matched the sample paper provided by CBSE. The language of the question paper was student-friendly and comfortable. It was more analytical and application-based. Students feel satisfied after appearing for the exam. Map question was also easy and could be answered properly by the students."

Over 14 lakh (14,54,370) students are appearing for the term 2 Class 12 exam which will be concluded in June. Meanwhile, the CBSE Class 10 exam concluded today, and students appeared for the Information Technology paper reviewed it as moderately balanced. The class 10 exam result is likely to be announced in June.

For details on CBSE 10th, 12th results, please visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.