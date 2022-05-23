CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Other Details

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 12 term 2

CBSE Sample Paper Term 2: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 term 2 Political Science exam tomorrow, May 24, 2022. The CBSE 12th Political Science exam will start at 10:30 am and will continue till 12:30 pm. Students who will be appearing for the Class 12 term 2 Political Science paper tomorrow, have to follow the exam guidelines shared by the board earlier. CBSE term 2 Class 12 examination commenced on April 26, 2022 across India and abroad. Check CBSE, CISCE exam live updates.

CBSE Class 12 students who are from the Humanities stream will be appearing for the Political Science exam tomorrow. The exam will be held for 40 marks and the candidates will get two hours to submit their papers. Take a look at CBSE Class 12 term 2 Political Science sample paper and marking schemes.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper: Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Marking Scheme: Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper: General Instructions

In the question paper of Class 12 Political Science, there will be 3 Sections- A, B & C.

Section A will have eight questions of two marks each. Answering to these questions will have to be completed within 50 words each.

Section B will contain three questions of four marks each. Answering to these questions will have to be completed within 100 words each.

Answering the map question should be attempted accordingly.

Section C will have two questions of six marks each. Answering to these questions will have to be completed within 170 words each.

Meanwhile, the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy exam was conducted today from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. CBSE Class 12 students will be appearing for the Home Science on the day tomorrow, May 25, 2022.