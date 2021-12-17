CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Today; Check Exam Guidelines, Tips

CBSE Class 12th Political Science exam today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting Class 12 Political Science exam today from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Students appearing for the examination must carry their admit card to the exam hall. As per the new guidelines released by the CBSE, students will have to get inside the exam hall by 10:45 am and late students will be frisked properly. Students will get 20 minutes of reading time and paper will be conducted on the OMR sheet.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now

Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

As per the CBSE official political science sample paper 2021, the paper will have three sections A, B, and C. Section A and B will have 24 questions each in which 20 questions will be mandatory to attempt. Section C will have 12 questions in which 10 questions will be compulsory to attempt.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Students will not be awarded any marks for the extra questions and paper will be of total 50 marks, one mark for each question will be attempted. There is no provision of negative marking.

CBSE term 1 exam will include 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus. As per the syllabus released by the CBSE, Class 12 Political Science paper will include topics on Contemporary World Politics like the Cold War Era and Non–aligned Movement, The End of Bipolarity, New Centers of Power among other topics.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Guidelines