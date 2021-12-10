CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper Today, Term 1 Exam Guidelines, Last-Minute Checklist
CBSE Class 12 Physics Term 1 Exam: CBSE Class 12 Physics paper is divided into sections A, B and C. As per the sample question paper, section A consists of 25 multiple choice questions and students have to attempt any 20 questions.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct term 1 board exam for Class 12 Physics today, December 10. The exam will begin at 11:30 am and continue till 1 pm. Candidates are allowed to enter the exam venue at 11 am. They will be required to carry the term 1 exam admit card, and a blue or black ballpoint pen to fill the OMR sheet. Use of pencil is prohibited.
The next major paper for CBSE Class 12 students is Chemistry, scheduled for December 14.
Class 12 Physics Exam Live Updates
Section B has 24 questions and students have to attempt any 20 questions. Section C has six questions out of which students are required to attempt any five.
CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Physics Paper 2021-22: Exam Day Instructions
Use a blue or black ballpoint pen to darken the correct answer in the CBSE OMR sheets.
Use of pencil is strictly prohibited. It will be considered as an unfair means of practice.
Besides darkening the circle, students will also be required to write the correct option -- A, B, C or D -- in capital letters in the box provided.
Write school code, subject code and name, father's name, and other details in the space provided in the answer booklet.
Follow COVID-19 guidelines, wear masks and carry hand sanitisers. Bring your own transparent bottle. Do not share water or food items with others.
Follow all the instructions and SOPs at the exam centre.
The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets. Do not bring these items to the exam venue.