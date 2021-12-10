CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper Today, Term 1 Exam Guidelines, Last-Minute Checklist

CBSE Class 12 Physics exam today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct term 1 board exam for Class 12 Physics today, December 10. The exam will begin at 11:30 am and continue till 1 pm. Candidates are allowed to enter the exam venue at 11 am. They will be required to carry the term 1 exam admit card, and a blue or black ballpoint pen to fill the OMR sheet. Use of pencil is prohibited.

The next major paper for CBSE Class 12 students is Chemistry, scheduled for December 14.

CBSE Class 12 Physics paper is divided into sections A, B and C. As per the sample question paper, section A consists of 25 multiple choice questions and students have to attempt any 20 questions.

Section B has 24 questions and students have to attempt any 20 questions. Section C has six questions out of which students are required to attempt any five.

CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Physics Paper 2021-22: Exam Day Instructions