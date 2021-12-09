Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE Class 12 Physics paper analysis

CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the class 12 Physics paper on Friday (December 10). As per the CBSE's guideline, students will have to report at the exam centre, 30 minutes before the exam begins. Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE admit cards to the exam hall.

CBSE will be conducting term 1 Physics paper on multiple choice-based questions for the first time. Students will be required to submit the correct response through OMR sheets. Paper will be conducted within 90 minutes duration and students will be required to submit OMR sheet at 1 pm.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper 2021: Check Paper Pattern

There will be three sections in the class 12 physics question- section A with 25 questions, section B- 24 question, section C- 6 questions. The physics will have 40 mandatory questions and will be of 90 minutes duration.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper 2021: Sample papers

Candidates can download and practice sample papers available at the official website- cbseacademic.nic.in.

There is no provision of negative marking in the CBSE term 1 exam. CBSE has also released the marking scheme on the official website. Students will be required to darken the circles having correct option in the OMR sheets using black or blue ball point pen only. Use of pencil is strictly prohibited and will be considered as unfair means. The students can check and download sample papers at cbseacademic.nic.in.