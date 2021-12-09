  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper 2021: Check Sample Paper, Syllabus, Marking Scheme Here

CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper 2021: Check Sample Paper, Syllabus, Marking Scheme Here

CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper 2021: There will be three sections in the class 12 physics question- section A with 25 questions, section B- 24 question, section C- 6 questions. The physics will have 40 mandatory questions and will be of 90 minutes duration. Check sample papers here

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 9, 2021 7:20 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Class 12 Physics Paper Tomorrow; Geography, Hindi Analysis
CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper Analysis 2021: 'Balanced Paper, Stress On Application Based Questions'
CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper Today: Covid-19, Important Instructions To Follow At Exam Centre
CBSE To Open Registration Portal For Class 9, 11 Students On December 15, Important Details
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Answer Key Released LIVE: Check Analysis of Business Studies, Comp. Application
CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper 2021: Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here
CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper 2021: Check Sample Paper, Syllabus, Marking Scheme Here
Check CBSE Class 12 Physics paper analysis
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the class 12 Physics paper on Friday (December 10). As per the CBSE's guideline, students will have to report at the exam centre, 30 minutes before the exam begins. Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE admit cards to the exam hall.

Recommended: CBSE Class 12th Preparation Tips 2021. Click Here
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

CBSE will be conducting term 1 Physics paper on multiple choice-based questions for the first time. Students will be required to submit the correct response through OMR sheets. Paper will be conducted within 90 minutes duration and students will be required to submit OMR sheet at 1 pm.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper 2021: Check Paper Pattern

There will be three sections in the class 12 physics question- section A with 25 questions, section B- 24 question, section C- 6 questions. The physics will have 40 mandatory questions and will be of 90 minutes duration.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper 2021: Sample papers

Candidates can download and practice sample papers available at the official website- cbseacademic.nic.in.

There is no provision of negative marking in the CBSE term 1 exam. CBSE has also released the marking scheme on the official website. Students will be required to darken the circles having correct option in the OMR sheets using black or blue ball point pen only. Use of pencil is strictly prohibited and will be considered as unfair means. The students can check and download sample papers at cbseacademic.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 12 cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Deadline For CW Document Submission
NEET Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Deadline For CW Document Submission
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Class 12 Physics Paper Tomorrow; Geography, Hindi Analysis
Live | CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Class 12 Physics Paper Tomorrow; Geography, Hindi Analysis
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2021 Begin, Check Revised Timing
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2021 Begin, Check Revised Timing
Prof S Sivadas, Deepa Balsavar Win Big Little Book Award 2021 For Contribution To Children's Literature
Prof S Sivadas, Deepa Balsavar Win Big Little Book Award 2021 For Contribution To Children's Literature
When Will NEET 2021 Counselling Start For AIQ Seats? Students Seek Update
When Will NEET 2021 Counselling Start For AIQ Seats? Students Seek Update
.......................... Advertisement ..........................