CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Tomorrow; Last-Minute Tips From Teachers
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2022: The Class 12 term 2 Physics paper will be held for 35 marks. As per the CBSE sample question paper, the Class 12 term 2 Physics exam will have three sections -- A, B, and C, with 12 total questions.
Which Industries Have Been Affected In Covid-19 And How Does That Impact Career Planning? Read More
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 term 2 Physics exam 2022 will be held tomorrow, May 20. The CBSE 12th Physics exam will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The Class 12 term 2 Physics paper will be held for 35 marks.
As per the CBSE sample question paper, the Class 12 term 2 Physics exam will have three sections -- A, B, and C, with 12 total questions. It contains 3 questions of 2 marks each, eight questions of 3 marks each, and 1 case study-based question of 5 marks.
The CBSE Class 12 exam candidates will have to carry their admit cards, own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle. As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, students will need to cover their mouth and nose with a mask, and follow social distancing norms.
Class 12 Physics Term 2 Sample Paper
Class 12 Physics Term 2 Marking Scheme
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2022: Last-Minute Tips From Teachers
- According to Priya Roy, PGT- Physics, Modern English School, Guwahati, students must revisit each chapter and the NCERT questions.
- Focus on the topics which are already covered and stick to the syllabus strictly
- Solve at least 2 to 3 previous year papers and the latest CBSE sample paper.
- Don’t get overstressed. Five to six hours of sleep every night is a must.