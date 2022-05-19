CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Tomorrow; Last-Minute Tips From Teachers

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE term 2 Class 12 Physics exam tomorrow

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 term 2 Physics exam 2022 will be held tomorrow, May 20. The CBSE 12th Physics exam will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The Class 12 term 2 Physics paper will be held for 35 marks.

As per the CBSE sample question paper, the Class 12 term 2 Physics exam will have three sections -- A, B, and C, with 12 total questions. It contains 3 questions of 2 marks each, eight questions of 3 marks each, and 1 case study-based question of 5 marks.

The CBSE Class 12 exam candidates will have to carry their admit cards, own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle. As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, students will need to cover their mouth and nose with a mask, and follow social distancing norms.

