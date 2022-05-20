  • Home
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2022 Today; Important Instructions For Students

The term 2 Class 12 Physics paper will be of 35 marks, and be conducted for two hours, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The CBSE 12th Physics paper will have three sections -- A, B, and C having a total of 12 questions.

Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 20, 2022 8:19 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Class 12 Physics 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 term 2 Physics exam 2022 today, May 20. The term 2 Class 12 Physics paper will be of 35 marks, and be conducted for two hours, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The CBSE 12th Physics paper will have three sections -- A, B, and C having a total of 12 questions. The students need to write 3 questions of 2 marks each, eight questions of 3 marks each, and 1 case study-based question of 5 marks.

Candidates will get 15 minutes extra time to read the Physics question paper. They can only use blue/ black ball point pen to fill up the instructions and answering the questions in the answer sheets.

ALSO READ | CBSE Term 2 Geography Paper “Easy, To The Point”, Students, Teachers On Class 12 Exam Analysis

The Class 12 term 2 exam candidates will have to carry their admit cards, own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle. Students will need to cover their mouth and nose with a mask and follow social distancing norms, as per the CBSE guidelines.

Candidates must note that any sorts of electronic gadgets- mobile, digital watches, notebook, jewellery are not allowed inside the exam centre; possession of any such material will be debarred them from appearing in the CBSE board exams.

Over 35 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams which will be concluded in June.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022

