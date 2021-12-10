CBSE Class 12 Exam LIVE: Term 1 Physics Exam Today; Guidelines, Sample Paper

CBSE Class 12 Physics exam today; live updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Physics exam today, December 10. The exam for the CBSE Class 12 Physics paper will be held from 11:30 am for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes till 1 pm. The format of the question paper for the CBSE Class 12 term 1 exams will be multiple-choice questions with no provision of negative marks. CBSE Class 12 exams will end on December 22 with the Home Science paper.

Carrying CBSE term 1 admit cards will be a must for the students. CBSE is holding the board exams in OMR sheets for the first time this academic session. Students will be required to darken the correct option using a black or blue point pen only. Use of pencil is not allowed during exams.

CBSE Class 12 Physics paper comprises three sections -- A, B and C. As per the sample question paper, Section A will have 25 multiple choice questions and students will be required to attempt any 20 questions. While Section B will have 24 questions and any 20 questions will have to be answered. Section C has six questions out of which students are required to attempt any five.