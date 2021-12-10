  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 12 Exam LIVE: Term 1 Physics Exam Today; Guidelines, Sample Paper
Live

CBSE Class 12 Exam LIVE: Term 1 Physics Exam Today; Guidelines, Sample Paper

CBSE Class 12 Exam LIVE: Class 12 students will appear for the Physics paper today. The term 1 exams are being held between 11:30 am and 1 pm.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 10, 2021 8:48 am IST

CBSE Class 12 Exam LIVE: Term 1 Physics Exam Today; Guidelines, Sample Paper
CBSE Class 12 Physics exam today; live updates
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Physics exam today, December 10. The exam for the CBSE Class 12 Physics paper will be held from 11:30 am for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes till 1 pm. The format of the question paper for the CBSE Class 12 term 1 exams will be multiple-choice questions with no provision of negative marks. CBSE Class 12 exams will end on December 22 with the Home Science paper.

Carrying CBSE term 1 admit cards will be a must for the students. CBSE is holding the board exams in OMR sheets for the first time this academic session. Students will be required to darken the correct option using a black or blue point pen only. Use of pencil is not allowed during exams.

CBSE Class 12 Physics paper comprises three sections -- A, B and C. As per the sample question paper, Section A will have 25 multiple choice questions and students will be required to attempt any 20 questions. While Section B will have 24 questions and any 20 questions will have to be answered. Section C has six questions out of which students are required to attempt any five.

Live updates

CBSE Class 12 Exam LIVE: Class 12 students will appear for the Physics paper today. The term 1 exams are being held between 11:30 am and 1 pm. Follow updates on answer key, exam analysis here.

08:48 AM IST
Dec. 10, 2021

CBSE Physics Sample Paper Term 1 Exam

CBSE Physics sample question paper Class 12 2021: Direct link

CBSE Physics Class 12 marking scheme: Direct link



08:43 AM IST
Dec. 10, 2021

CBSE Term 1 Exam: Physics Paper Pattern

CBSE Class 12 Physics paper comprises three sections -- A, B and C. As per the sample question paper, Section A will have 25 multiple choice questions and students will be required to attempt any 20 questions. While Section B will have 24 questions and any 20 questions will have to be answered, Section C has six questions out of which students are required to attempt any five.

08:39 AM IST
Dec. 10, 2021

CBSE Term 1 Physics Exam: Guidelines For Students

  1. Use a blue or black ballpoint pen to darken the correct answer in the CBSE OMR sheets.
  2. Use of pencil is strictly prohibited. It will be considered as an unfair means of practice.
  3. Besides darkening the circle, students will also be required to write the correct option -- A, B, C or D -- in capital letters in the box provided.
  4. Write school code, subject code and name, father's name, and other details in the space provided in the answer booklet.
  5. Follow COVID-19 guidelines, wear masks and carry hand sanitisers. Bring your own transparent bottle. Do not share water or food items with others.
  6. The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets. Do not bring these items to the exam venue.
08:33 AM IST
Dec. 10, 2021

CBSE Board Class 12 Exam Today

CBSE will conduct term 1 board exam for Class 12 Physics today, December 10. The exam will begin at 11:30 am and continue till 1 pm.

