CBSE Class 12 Physics Analysis 2021: The students and teachers reviewed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 Class 12 Physics paper as balanced, with a mix of easy and difficult questions. Overall, the paper followed the pattern of NCERT and sample papers, with stress given on numerical based questions.

Dolly Madan, PGT Physics, Mount Abu Public School, Rohini reviewed the paper as standard, with mix of easy and difficult questions. According to the teacher, "there were questions which can be understood in one go, also some questions required a high order thinking. Section B has more calculation based, and high order thinking questions, while other sections were easy to answer. The case study questions in Section C was the easiest."

The average students can expect a score around 30, while good students can score full marks, but there were two to three ambiguous options in questions, so the candidates have to depend on answer keys, the teacher said. "There was one question in Section B, Question Number 40- Combination of register which was out of syllabus, but the question was there in the sample papers. Overall, the paper follows the pattern of NCERT and sample papers," she added.





Seema Behl, Principal, Brain International School analysed the paper as standard, can be compared to the entrance exam paper like JEE Main. According to the principal, "the stress was given on numerical based questions, as compared to direct answer questions. This may make the paper slightly difficult for average students although most of the numericals were direct application of formula. Also since the mark allotted per question 0.7, the students had to answer 44 questions out of 55 for 35 marks making the paper lengthy." The principal also pointed out an error in the Physics paper, in Question 29- part b and c the unit of charge should be coulomb instead of joules.

Chandra Shekhar Tripathi, Physics teacher, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr said, "Overall, the Physics paper was good, but it was lengthy. It was divided into three parts and some students had concerns about the length of the paper. Section-B of the paper had many numerical questions. For each question in section B, students had to do calculations which was a bit time-consuming.”

Naman Jain, Director, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad said, "the paper was balanced, application-based and followed the NCERT pattern. Students found the paper lengthy and tricky to some extent. Below-average students will find this paper challenging."

CBSE will release the Class 12 Physics paper answer key after the teachers upload the OMR sheets on the CBSE portal. The exam is being conducted in OMR sheets for the first time. For details on CBSE board exams, please visit the website- cbse.nic.in.