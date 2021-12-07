CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Paper Analysis, Answer Key: 'Paper Was Easy, Spelling Mistake In Question 56'

Image credit: PTI/ FILE Check CBSE Class 12 Physical Education paper analysis

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Physical Education Paper Analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the term 1 class 12 Physical Education (PE) paper on Tuesday, December 7, and as per students and teachers, the paper was quite easy, with balanced questions in every sections. Seema Behl, Principal, Brain International School analysed the Physical Education paper as easy, however the principal pointed out some glitches in the paper held today. According to Seema Behl, "In Section D, Question Number 56, there was a spelling mistake, the choice said Lolvina instead of Lovlina. Two questions had all of the above as a choice which generally was avoided."

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Physical Education Paper Analysis

Annu Krishna, a DPS student analysed the Physical Education paper as easy, while Section D found a bit difficult to him. "The questions were moderately difficult, with every section has balanced questions. Section D was a bit lengthy, the rest section seems easy."

CBSE will release the Class 12 Physical Education term 1 2021 answer key after the teachers upload the OMR sheets on the CBSE portal. The exam is being conducted in OMR sheets for the first time. For details on CBSE board exams, please visit the website- cbse.nic.in.