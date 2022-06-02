CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam 2022: "Easy To Moderate Level Paper"; Check Students, Teachers' Review

Image credit: Shutterstock Check CBSE 12th Physical Education paper analysis

CBSE 12th Physical Education Paper Analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education ( The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) conducted the term 2 Class 12 Physical Education exam 2022 today, June, 2. The CBSE 12th Physical Education paper was held for 2 hours duration- from 10 am to 12:30 pm. The term 2 Physical Education paper was of 35 marks. Those who appeared in the 12th Physical Education term 2 exam reviewed the paper as easy. According to the teachers, the Class 12 CBSE Physical Education exam was moderately difficult and as per the pattern shared by the board.





Dheeraj Joshi PGT Physical Education, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr, said, "The difficulty level of the Physical Education paper was from easy to moderate. Around 80% of the questions were knowledge-based and directly from the book. However, 20% of the questions required critical thinking. For instance, there was a question where the students were required to differentiate between isometric and isotonic exercises by giving examples. Overall, it was a balanced paper, not lengthy and students were able to finish it on time."





"The paper was moderate and questions required a basic understanding of the subject. The paper was as per the pattern shared by CBSE. Most of the questions were easy and students are expecting good marks in the same. The students did not face any issues w.r.t time management and they all could complete the paper within the stipulated time," according to Anuradha Sharma, HOD Sports department, Shiv Nadar School, Gurgaon.





Over 14 lakh (14,54,370) students are appearing for the CBSE term 2 Class 12 exam which will be concluded in June. For details on CBSE 12th results, please visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

