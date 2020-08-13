CBSE Class 12 Result 2020: Apply Online For Improvement Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, will allow students to improve their scores of Class 12 exams with the improvement tests. These optional improvement tests are scheduled in September. Students who were marked on the basis of the alternate assessment scheme can apply online for the improvement test and appear for the exams. The application window for the process of improvement will remain open till August 22, 2020, upto 5 pm.

“Candidates whose result has been declared based on the assessment scheme in the subjects for which examination was scheduled from 1st July 2020 to 15th July 2020 and wish to improve their performance [are eligible for CBSE Class 12 improvement exams],” read a CBSE statement.

The statement further added: “The marks obtained by a candidate in these optional examinations will be treated as final for those who have opted to take these examinations.”

The CBSE Class 12 results were declared on July 13, 2020. As many as 10,59,080 have passed the exams out of the total 11,92,961 students. The pass percentage this year for CBSE Class 12 results is 88.78%.

Candidates can download the CBSE improvement exams admit cards from cbse.nic.in once they are released by the board. The details of the application process including improvement form, exam fees are mentioned in the official website of the board.

CBSE Class 12 Improvement Exam Application Steps

I. Visit the CBSE website -- www.cbse.nic.in and click on the link designated for improvement exams

II. Insert roll numbers, school numbers, centre numbers. as mentioned in the CBSE Class 12 admit cards

III. Enter the address and select the subjects

IV. Submit the application and note down “Application ID”

V. Upload a recent colour photograph and signature in the prescribed format

VI. Submit the application form