CBSE Class 12: Number Of Delhi Government Schools With 100 Per Cent Pass Percentage Over Double Than Last Year

A total of 875 schools have recorded 100 per cent pass percentage this year. The number of schools achieving this feat is more than double since the last year figure of 396. The overall pass percentage of Delhi government schools stood at 99.96 per cent, according to the data.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 30, 2021 9:20 pm IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Schools with 100 % results increase
New Delhi:

Over 880 students from Delhi government schools scored above 95 per cent marks in the class 12 examination, while the number of schools with 100 per cent pass percentage is more than double than last year, according to CBSE data shared on Friday.

A total of 875 schools have recorded 100 per cent pass percentage this year. The number of schools achieving this feat is more than double since the last year figure of 396. The overall pass percentage of Delhi government schools stood at 99.96 per cent, according to the data.

"Congratulations to Delhi Govt school students, teachers and parents. Congrats Team Delhi Education..Its historic!" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejirwal tweeted. The result has not been declared yet for 13 Delhi government schools. Out of 1.58 lakh candidates from the government schools, 64 have been placed under compartment while five have been put under the essential repeat category.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter and said," Congratulations to all our class 12th students on your board exam results.” “I am extremely proud of you as you have survived extraordinary circumstances and adapted to the new form of learning," he said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recorded the highest ever pass percentage of 99.37 in this year's class 12 results, declared on Friday, with girls outshining boys by a slender margin of 0.54 per cent.

The pass percentage increased by over 10 percentage points against last year's 88.78 per cent. The overall pass percentage of Delhi region stood at 99.84 pc.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

