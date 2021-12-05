  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper Tomorrow: Covid Guidelines, Checklist For Students

CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper Tomorrow: Covid Guidelines, Checklist For Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 mathematics paper will be held tomorrow, December 6.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 5, 2021 5:24 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Paper Tomorrow; Sample Question, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme
CBSE Exams: 'Will Get Marks On Wrong Answers', NCPCR Urges Delhi Govt To Take Actions Against Official
CBSE Class 12 English Paper Answer Key Released LIVE: Check Paper Analysis By Students, Teachers
CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Paper Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Exam Pattern
CBSE Class 12 English Analysis, Answer Key 2021: 'Paper Was Thought Provoking, Critical'; Check Reactions
CBSE Class 12 2021 Maths Exam On December 6; Check Syllabus, Sample Paper
CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper Tomorrow: Covid Guidelines, Checklist For Students
CBSE Class 12 maths exam tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 mathematics paper will be held tomorrow, December 6. Students appearing for the maths examination can check and practise the CBSE Class 12 maths sample paper available on the official website-- cbseacademic.nic.in.

Recommended: CBSE Class 12th Preparation Tips 2021. Click Here
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

CBSE is conducting board examinations in two terms and CBSE term 1 syllabus will cover the 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus. CBSE has already uploaded the syllabus, marking scheme, question banks and sample question papers on the official website for students' reference. CBSE will share the Class 12 maths answer with the schools after the exam ends.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE is conducting exams in an offline mode and has released a set of guidelines for the students to adhere to while appearing for the examination.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Guidelines

  • Carry COVID-19 essentials like face mask and hand sanitiser

  • Carry a black or blue ball point pen to fill the OMR sheet

  • As per CBSE's guidelines, use of pencil during exams is strictly prohibited. If pencil is used to fill the OMR sheet it will be considered as an unfair means and action will be taken as per the unfair means rules

  • Students will also be required to write a self-declaration in the provided space on the OMR sheet stating "I confirm that all particulars given above are correct" and sign in the running hand.

  • Correct responses are to be filled by darkening the respective circle containing the correct option.

  • Students must write the final answer in the box given ahead of the circles after being sure about the answer as CBSE will consider the answer filled in the box as the final response.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 12
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Not In Favour Of Cut-Off Based Admission System: DU Vice-Chancellor
Not In Favour Of Cut-Off Based Admission System: DU Vice-Chancellor
Delhi Nursery Admission 2022-23 Dates; Important Points For Parents
Delhi Nursery Admission 2022-23 Dates; Important Points For Parents
NIOS ODE Class 10, 12 Exam 2022 Registration Begins From Tomorrow; Check Documents Required
NIOS ODE Class 10, 12 Exam 2022 Registration Begins From Tomorrow; Check Documents Required
IIM Calcutta Introduces Executive Programme In Business And Corporate Laws
IIM Calcutta Introduces Executive Programme In Business And Corporate Laws
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2021 Dates Likely Soon; Official Website, Process
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2021 Dates Likely Soon; Official Website, Process
.......................... Advertisement ..........................