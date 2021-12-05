CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper Tomorrow: Covid Guidelines, Checklist For Students

CBSE Class 12 maths exam tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 mathematics paper will be held tomorrow, December 6. Students appearing for the maths examination can check and practise the CBSE Class 12 maths sample paper available on the official website-- cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE is conducting board examinations in two terms and CBSE term 1 syllabus will cover the 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus. CBSE has already uploaded the syllabus, marking scheme, question banks and sample question papers on the official website for students' reference. CBSE will share the Class 12 maths answer with the schools after the exam ends.

CBSE is conducting exams in an offline mode and has released a set of guidelines for the students to adhere to while appearing for the examination.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Guidelines