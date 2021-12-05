CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper Tomorrow: Covid Guidelines, Checklist For Students
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 mathematics paper will be held tomorrow, December 6.
Students appearing for the maths examination can check and practise the CBSE Class 12 maths sample paper available on the official website-- cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE is conducting board examinations in two terms and CBSE term 1 syllabus will cover the 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus. CBSE has already uploaded the syllabus, marking scheme, question banks and sample question papers on the official website for students' reference. CBSE will share the Class 12 maths answer with the schools after the exam ends.
CBSE is conducting exams in an offline mode and has released a set of guidelines for the students to adhere to while appearing for the examination.
CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Guidelines
Carry COVID-19 essentials like face mask and hand sanitiser
Carry a black or blue ball point pen to fill the OMR sheet
As per CBSE's guidelines, use of pencil during exams is strictly prohibited. If pencil is used to fill the OMR sheet it will be considered as an unfair means and action will be taken as per the unfair means rules
Students will also be required to write a self-declaration in the provided space on the OMR sheet stating "I confirm that all particulars given above are correct" and sign in the running hand.
Correct responses are to be filled by darkening the respective circle containing the correct option.
Students must write the final answer in the box given ahead of the circles after being sure about the answer as CBSE will consider the answer filled in the box as the final response.