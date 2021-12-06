CBSE Class 12 Maths Analysis 2021: 'Two Questions Have Similar Answers'; Check Reactions

Image credit: PTI/ FILE Check paper analysis of CBSE Class 12 Maths

CBSE Class 12 Maths Analysis 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Mathematics on Monday, December 6, and as per students and teachers, the paper was lengthy, and a bit difficult. The students reviewed Section B as lengthy and difficult, while questions in other sections were tricky and application based.

Seema Behl, Principal, Brain International School said, "Two questions in the paper can have same options- in question number 21, both the options A and C seems correct, same with question number 43, options A and D were identical. Overall the paper was standard, cases studies required a good understanding of language. Also in Section C, the instructions were a bit contradictory, while in the section, it was written 8 out of 10 attempts, but in the question on case study, the candidates asked to attempt 4 out of 5."

Nitish Gupta, PGT Maths (HOD), Mount Abu Public School, Rohini reviewed the Maths paper as balanced, tricky and moderately difficult. "The case study was a bit difficult to understand due to language, section B has a mixture of difficult and easy questions, while section A was standard. The paper was not fully NCERT based," the teacher said.

Neetu kapoor, Principal, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt analysed the class 12 Maths paper as lengthy and moderately difficult. "Few questions were from NCERT and few were not in expected lines. An average student can score 24 out of 40. In Section A, apart from knowledge and understanding few questions were application based. In Section B as such questions were based on application but they were lengthy and difficult. In Section C, the case study question demanded in depth analysis of the case presented. Overall Paper was lengthy," the Principal said.