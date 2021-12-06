CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2021-22 Live: Sample Question Paper, Guidelines, Marking Scheme
CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper 2021-22: The exam will begin at 11:30 pm and end at 1 pm. Question paper and answer key will be available at the end of the exam.
CBSE Maths Paper 2021-22 Class 12: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will today conduct Class 12 term 1 board exam for the Maths paper from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Class 10 students will appear for the minor paper elements of business. Students need to bring a printout of the admit card as the document will be required during the exam. They are also required to bring blue or black ballpoint pens to mark the answers on the OMR sheets.
The CBSE will release the Class 12 Maths question paper and answer key at the end of the exam. CBSE Class 12 Maths answer key with solutions may be released by some coaching institutes.
There will be 50 questions in the CBSE 12th Maths paper divided into sections A, B, and C and students will have to answer 40.
CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper 2021-22, Term 1 Board Exam: The exam will begin at 11:30 pm and end at 1 pm. Question paper and answer key will be available at the end of the exam.
CBSE Class 12 Matrhs Paper 2021-22 Term 1: Important Points
Carry COVID-19 essentials like face mask and hand sanitiser to the exam venue.
Carry a black or blue ball point pen to fill answers on the OMR sheet.
Do not use pencil to fill the OMR sheet. As per CBSE's guidelines, use of pencil during exams is strictly prohibited. It will be considered as an unfair means and action will be taken as per the unfair means rules.
Write the self-declaration stating with "I confirm that all particulars given above are correct" and sign in the running hand.
Correct responses are to be filled by darkening the respective circle containing the correct option.
Write the final answer in the box given ahead of the circles.
CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper, Marking Scheme
CBSE Maths sample question paper Class 12 2021: Direct link
CBSE Maths Class 12 marking scheme: Direct link
CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22: Class 12 Maths Paper Today
CBSE Class 12 students will today appear for the term 1 Mathematics paper. Class 10 students will appear for the minor paper Elements of Business.