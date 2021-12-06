CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2021-22 Live: Sample Question Paper, Guidelines, Marking Scheme

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 12 Maths paper 2021-22: Analysis, answer key news (representational)

CBSE Maths Paper 2021-22 Class 12: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will today conduct Class 12 term 1 board exam for the Maths paper from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Class 10 students will appear for the minor paper elements of business. Students need to bring a printout of the admit card as the document will be required during the exam. They are also required to bring blue or black ballpoint pens to mark the answers on the OMR sheets.

Recommended: CBSE Class 12th Preparation Tips 2021. Click Here

Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

The CBSE will release the Class 12 Maths question paper and answer key at the end of the exam. CBSE Class 12 Maths answer key with solutions may be released by some coaching institutes.

There will be 50 questions in the CBSE 12th Maths paper divided into sections A, B, and C and students will have to answer 40.

Follow CBSE Class 12 Maths exam, paper analysis, answer key live updates here.