CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Paper Tomorrow; Sample Question, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

CBSE Mathematics paper pattern, marking scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Mathematics paper tomorrow, December 6. The board is holding the exams in two terms this year. The term 1 CBSE exams for Class 12 has started on December 1 and will continue till December 22. As per the Mathematics paper pattern, the exams in term 1 will be held for 90 minutes for a total of 40 marks.

Question papers in the term 1 exams, will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes and will cover 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus.

CBSE Term 1 Mathematics Paper: Syllabus

CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Mathematics Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

The Mathematics Class 12 question paper will contain three sections – A, B and C. All the three sections in the Mathematics paper is compulsory.

While Section A and Section B will have 20 MCQs, Section C will have 10. Out of the total 20 MCQs, in each of Section A and Section B, students will be required to attempt only 16 questions, and from the 10 MCQs in Section C, only eight questions will be required to be answered.

All questions will carry equal marks in the Mathematics paper and there will not be any provision of negative marks.

CBSE Mathematics Class 12 Sample Paper: Direct Link

CBSE Mathematics Class 12 Marking Scheme: Direct Link