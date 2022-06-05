CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam 2022: Check Term 2 12th Maths Sample Paper, Marking Scheme

Image credit: Shutterstock Check CBSE term 2 12th Maths sample paper

CBSE Class 12 Maths 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 2 Class 12 Mathematics exam 2022 on June 7. The CBSE 12th Maths exam 2022 will be conducted for a duration of two hours, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The 12th Maths term 2 question paper will be of 40 marks. As per the CBSE Class 12 sample paper, the term 2 Maths paper comprises three sections – A, B, and C with a total of 14 questions.

CBSE Board Maths exam students will be allotted 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper. Candidates can only use blue/ black ball point pen to fill up the instructions and answering the questions.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper: Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Maths Marking Scheme: Direct Link

Candidates will need to carry their CBSE 12th admit cards and own hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle. Students will have to cover their mouth and nose with a mask and follow social distancing norms.

Any sorts of electronic gadgets- mobile, digital watch, notebook, jewelleries are not allowed inside the exam hall; possession of any such material will be debarred them from appearing in the CBSE Board exams.

The Class 12 CBSE term 2 exams are being held in 6,720 centres across the country. As many as 14,54,370 students have registered for the CBSE 12th exams.