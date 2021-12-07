Image credit: PTI/ FILE CBSE Class 12 Maths and English paper were found difficult

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exams 2021: Amid outrage over the difficult and lengthy Mathematics and English papers in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 board exams, Lok Sabha member MK Premchandran raised the issue in the house on Tuesday (December 7) and urged the education ministry to consider a liberal evaluation process for the sake of students who appeared in the exams. "The Maths and English papers of CBSE Class 12 were very tough and questions were lengthy and out of syllabus," the MP said.

The Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader from Kerala raised the issue during the zero hour, saying, "The Class 12 Maths paper held on December 6 was difficult, lengthy and even out of syllabus. Students went depressed after taking the paper." He also mentioned the 12th English paper conducted on December 3, terming it as "very tough and out of syllabus which is creating panic among students."

He also urged the education ministry to consider a lenient evaluation process as CBSE class 12 marks decide the future of students. "Class 12 board examination results are very important for students for higher education. So, I urge the education ministry to kindly address the concern of students and take a lenient evaluation process for both the Mathematics and English papers."

Meanwhile, the MP referred to the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and state board exams terming it "very easy".