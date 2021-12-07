  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 12 Math, English Papers 2021 Tough, Lok Sabha MP Demands Liberal Evaluation

CBSE Class 12 Math, English Papers 2021 Tough, Lok Sabha MP Demands Liberal Evaluation

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exams 2021: "Class 12 board examination results are very important for students for higher education. So, I urge the education ministry to kindly address the concern of students and take a lenient evaluation process for both the Mathematics and English papers," MP said

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 7, 2021 9:36 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies 2021: Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here
Live
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Class 12 Physical Education Answer Key Out
CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Paper Analysis, Answer Key: 'Paper Was Easy, Spelling Mistake In Question 56'
CBSE's Assessment Scheme Has Attained Finality, Received Court's Seal Of Approval: Supreme Court
CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Maths Exam 2021-22 Live: Answer Keys Released By Schools, Check Here
CBSE Class 12 Maths Analysis 2021: 'Paper Was Lengthy, Tricky'; Check Reactions
CBSE Class 12 Math, English Papers 2021 Tough, Lok Sabha MP Demands Liberal Evaluation
CBSE Class 12 Maths and English paper were found difficult
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exams 2021: Amid outrage over the difficult and lengthy Mathematics and English papers in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 board exams, Lok Sabha member MK Premchandran raised the issue in the house on Tuesday (December 7) and urged the education ministry to consider a liberal evaluation process for the sake of students who appeared in the exams. "The Maths and English papers of CBSE Class 12 were very tough and questions were lengthy and out of syllabus," the MP said.

Recommended: CBSE Class 12th Preparation Tips 2021. Click Here
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

The Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader from Kerala raised the issue during the zero hour, saying, "The Class 12 Maths paper held on December 6 was difficult, lengthy and even out of syllabus. Students went depressed after taking the paper." He also mentioned the 12th English paper conducted on December 3, terming it as "very tough and out of syllabus which is creating panic among students."

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

He also urged the education ministry to consider a lenient evaluation process as CBSE class 12 marks decide the future of students. "Class 12 board examination results are very important for students for higher education. So, I urge the education ministry to kindly address the concern of students and take a lenient evaluation process for both the Mathematics and English papers."

Meanwhile, the MP referred to the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and state board exams terming it "very easy".

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 12 cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies 2021: Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies 2021: Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here
Government May Consider Any Institute Keen To Take Lead In Setting Up Of Cooperative University: Amit Shah
Government May Consider Any Institute Keen To Take Lead In Setting Up Of Cooperative University: Amit Shah
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Class 12 Physical Education Answer Key Out
Live | CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Class 12 Physical Education Answer Key Out
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Resident Doctors' Strike Hits Medical Services In Rajasthan
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Resident Doctors' Strike Hits Medical Services In Rajasthan
JNVST 2022 Class 6 Application Correction Window To Commence On December 16, Important Details
JNVST 2022 Class 6 Application Correction Window To Commence On December 16, Important Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................