CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme: Board’s Reasons For Using 10th, 11th Scores

The CBSE will announce Class 12 results by July 31

CBSE Class 12 result 2021: CBSE’s formula to prepare Class 12 results have met criticism, mostly from students who are saying it is unfair to use previous exam marks in the evaluation policy. The board this year will calculate Class 12 result using a 40:30:30 formula where 40 per cent weightage will be given to mid-term, unit test or pre-board of Class 12, 30 per cent to Class 11 final exams and the remaining 30 per cent will come from average theory marks of three best-performing papers in Class 10 final exams. According to CBSE, considering only Class 12 exams were not enough, as most of those were held online due to Covid-19 and do not meet the goal of “standardised assessment”.

For students, however, it is “unfair”.

“Taking in consideration marks of 10th grade would be one of the most stupid decisions made by CBSE. Only english is a common subject in 10th and 12th grade (commerce). Does this show the incompetency of the authorities to make decisions?” asked a student.

“CBSE results assessment process for Class 12 is unfair. Why include 10th score? Students pick a stream after 10th. Evaluate them on the basis of the subjects they have chosen,” added another.

CBSE has said there are two reasons behind using Class 10 and 12 exam marks – first, mid-term, unit test and pre-board exams of Class 12 were held online, which is not the conventional method. These exams may not reflect the true performance of students, the CBSE said.

Second, these exams are not administered by the board and do not meet the goal of “standardised assessment”.

The board said, for the current Class 12 batch, Class 10 final exams were held when conditions were normal and the results may be considered as a measure of “students’ ability”.

The board also acknowledged that students at the time of writing their Class 10 boards did not know this could be such an important factor for their Class 12 results.

Additionally, students’ ability may have evolved since Class 10 and a student’s three best-performing subjects in Class 10 may not coincide with subjects being taught in Class 11, it added.

The reason behind giving 30 per cent weightage to Class 11 final exams is that these are the most recent exams to be held in the conventional method. Performance of a student in Class 11, assessed in a “credible manner”, gives an idea of how they would perform in Class 12, the board said.