CBSE Class 12 Marketing Exam Tomorrow, Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 12 Marketing exam will be held tomorrow, May 12

Sample Paper Class 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, is set to conduct the Class 12, term 2 Marketing exam tomorrow, May 12, 2022. The CBSE Class 12 Marketing exam 2022 will be starting from 10:30 am to 12 pm. CBSE commenced the Class 12 term 2 examinations on April 26, 2022 all over the country. The Class 12 exams will be continued till June 15, 2022.

Students who are appearing for the CBSE Class 12 Marketing exam tomorrow, must be well accustomed to the sample question paper and the marking scheme of the subject. Class 12 Marketing is a skill subject which will be held for total 40 marks.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Marketing Sample Paper: Direct Link

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Marketing Sample Paper: Marketing Schemes

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Marketing Exam: General Instructions