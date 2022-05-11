  • Home
CBSE Class 12 Marketing Exam Tomorrow, Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme

CBSE commenced the Class 12 term 2 examinations on April 26, 2022. The Class 12 exams will be continued till June 15, 2022.

Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 11, 2022 5:17 pm IST

CBSE Class 12 Marketing exam will be held tomorrow, May 12
Image credit: Shutterstock

Sample Paper Class 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, is set to conduct the Class 12, term 2 Marketing exam tomorrow, May 12, 2022. The CBSE Class 12 Marketing exam 2022 will be starting from 10:30 am to 12 pm. CBSE commenced the Class 12 term 2 examinations on April 26, 2022 all over the country. The Class 12 exams will be continued till June 15, 2022.

Students who are appearing for the CBSE Class 12 Marketing exam tomorrow, must be well accustomed to the sample question paper and the marking scheme of the subject. Class 12 Marketing is a skill subject which will be held for total 40 marks.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Marketing Sample Paper: Direct Link

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Marketing Sample Paper: Marketing Schemes

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Marketing Exam: General Instructions

  • This Marketing question paper of CBSE Class 12 is divided into three sections- Section A, Section B and Section C.
  • Section A holds five marks and has six questions on Employability Skills.
  • In Section A questions numbers one to four have one mark for each question. Candidates have to attempt all the questions.
  • In the same section, questions numbers five and six have two marks for each question. Candidates have to attempt any one question.
  • Section B has 17 marks and 16 questions on specific skills.
  • In Section B, questions numbers seven to 13 are one mark questions. Candidates have to attempt any five questions.
  • In the same section, questions numbers 14 to 18 have two marks for each question. Attempting any three questions is necessary.
  • Also, questions numbers 19 to 22 hold three marks for each question. Attempting any two questions is required.
  • Section C has competency-based questions which have eight marks.
  • Questions numbers 23 to 25 contain four marks for each question. Attempting any two questions is instructed in the sample paper.
