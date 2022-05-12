CBSE Class 12 Marketing Exam 2022 Today; Important Instructions To Follow At Exam Centre

  • Home
CBSE 12th Marketing Exam 2022: Class 12 Marketing exam will be held for a total of 40 marks from 10:30 am to 12 pm. The 12th Marketing paper comprises three sections- Section A, Section B and Section C

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 12, 2022 9:48 am IST | Source: Careers360

Class 12 Marketing exam will be held for a total of 40 marks
Image credit: PTI File Photo

CBSE 12th Marketing Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 2 Class 12 Marketing exam on Thursday, May 12. Class 12 Marketing exam will be held for a total of 40 marks from 10:30 am to 12 pm. The 12th Marketing paper comprises three sections- Section A, Section B and Section C. LIVE UPDATES | GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 | GUJCET Result 2022 At 10 AM

Section A has six questions on Employability Skills of 5 marks, Section B has 16 questions on specific skills of 17 marks, and Section C will carry competency-based questions of 8 marks.

Students need to follow the mandatory COVID-19 guidelines to appear in the Class 12 Marketing exam. They need to reach the exam centres with hand sanitisers, face masks, and proper social distancing guidelines. The students should report to the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam and should carry an admit card.

In the answer sheets, students need to write their UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number, and subject on the answer booklets. Students can only use black, or blue ballpoint pen and are required to write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet.

CBSE Class 12 Marketing Exam 2022: Key Exam Day Guidelines To Follow

  • Considering the present COVID-19 pandemic situation, students need to follow the mandatory COVID-19 protocols. They need to undergo a temperature check and should maintain social distancing at the exam centre
  • Reach exam centre 30 minutes before the exam, and do not forget to carry admit card
  • Electronic gadgets like mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators are banned to carry inside the exam hall
  • Also, do not wear any jewellery or metal items to avoid frisking at the exam centre.

Over 14 lakh (14,54,370) students appeared for the Class 12 exam which is being conducted in 6,720 centres across the country.

