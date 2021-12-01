CBSE Class 12 Major Papers From Today; Check Last-Minute Guidelines

CBSE Class 12 term 1 major papers start today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 term 1 exam will begin from today, December 1 for major papers. Term 1 exam for Class 12 will begin at 11:30 am and will end at 1 pm. Students will be required to report at the exam centre 30 minutes before the scheduled time to check their designated seats.

According to the CBSE Class 12 date sheet, CBSE term 1 board exam for Class 12 will end on December 22. CBSE is conducting board exams through OMR sheets this year and questions are objective type. Students will get 20 minutes of reading time which earlier was 15 minutes.

CBSE Sociology Paper Pattern

As per the CBSE sociology sample paper 2021-22, CBSE Class 12 Sociology paper will be divided into three sections-- A, B and C. Section A and B will have 24 questions in which to attempt 20 questions will be mandatory. Section C will comprise 12 questions and students will have to attempt 10 questions.

CBSE OMR Sheet Details

Students will be required to fill in the following details on the CBSE OMR sheet, students can refer to the CBSE admit card for the relevant information.

Students’ name

Father's name

CBSE term 1 board exam roll number

Exam day and date

Exam center number and name

Subject code and name

School code

Term 1 exam will cover 50 per cent of the CBSE syllabus and remaining syllabus will be covered in Term 2 exam which will be conducted in March/April. The board will not announce results as pass, fail or essential repeat at the end of term 1. The final result will be available at the end of term 2 exams.