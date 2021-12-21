CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Paper Analysis 2021: 'Balanced Paper, Few Errors Observed'

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices paper analysis

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Paper Analysis 2021: The students who have appeared for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Informatics Practices on Tuesday (December 21) analysed the paper as moderate and balanced, however, there were some errors observed. Overall, the 12th Informatics Practices paper was balanced, with difficulty level reviewed as moderate.

Anoushka Goswami, a Kendriya Vidyalaya student analysed the 12th Informatics Practices paper as balanced, with questions covered more or less every sections. "The paper followed the pattern of NCERT and sample papers, with difficulty level of the questions were almost balanced. I assumed few questions have some mistakes, as my answers were not matching with the options given," the student said.

Seema Behl, Principal, Brain International School pointed out the mistakes in the 12th Informatics Practices paper. According to the principal, "Question Number 23 was wrong as Nan was mentioned instead of Not Nan to get the output as (c) count, from the given options. Question Number 52 was having a spelling error in option (a) where column was written as colourmn." Overall, the paper was moderate and balanced, with questions followed the pattern of NCERT and sample papers.

Sanjay Kumar, PGT Informatics Practices, VidyaGyan School Bulandshahr said, “The paper was good. It was entirely from the syllabus. The difficulty level was between moderate to difficult. Overall, the question paper was balanced. The CBSE has included questions from all the topics.”

For details on CBSE board exams, please visit the website- cbse.nic.in.