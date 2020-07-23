Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 12 improvement results are available on Cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 results for students who appeared under the improvement category. Students can access the results through the CBSE’s official websites: cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in.

The results will also be available through Digilocker application, the board informed.CBSE said that it will provide mark sheets through its academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’ which is integrated with Digilocker.

The board has released the dates for applying for verification, revaluation and applying for the copy of the evaluated answer sheet. CBSE, in an official notification, said: “Request for all the processes will be accepted only online through the board's website -- www.cbse.nic.in -- and during the specified schedules along with processing charges. No application, after schedule and in offline mode, will be accepted.”

Interested students can apply for verification of marks from July 23 to July 24 by paying an amount of Rs 500 per subject. The result of the verification of marks will be posted online on the CBSE website and the same will be communicated through a letter in case there is any change in the marks, CBSE said.

For obtaining a photocopy of the answer sheet, students will have to apply between August 1 and August 2 by paying an amount of Rs 700 per subject. For applying for revaluation, the allotted dates are from August 6 to August 7.

CBSE, in the notification, said: “Only those candidates who have applied for photocopy of the evaluated answer book shall be eligible to apply for revaluation or challenge the marks awarded to a question.” All applications should be submitted by 5 pm on the last date of submission.