CBSE Class 12 Improvement Exams From August 25; Check Complete Schedule Here

CBSE offline Class 12th improvement exam dates announced

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 date sheet for the offline compartment, or improvement exams. CBSE board offline exams 2021 for Class 12 will begin with the English Core paper on August 25, followed by Business Studies and Political Science paper on August 26 and August 27 respectively. The CBSE board offline improvement exam will be held between August 25 and September 15, 2021. The date of the issue of admit card will be announced by the board later.

All the papers of Class 12 CBSE offline exams including for subjects English Core, Business Studies, Political Science, Physical Education, Accountancy, Economics, Sociology, Chemistry, Psychology, Biology, Hindi, Computer Science, Physics, Geography, Mathematics, History and Home Science will be held for three hours duration from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Date Time Subject August 25 10:30 am - 1:30 pm English Core August 26 10:30 am - 1:30 pm Business Studies August 27 10:30 am - 1:30 pm Political Science August 28 10:30 am - 1:30 pm Physical Education August 31 10:30 am - 1:30 pm Accountancy September 1 10:30 am - 1:30 pm Economics September 2 10:30 am - 1:30 pm Sociology September 3 10:30 am - 1:30 pm Chemistry September 4 10:30 am - 1:30 pm Psychology September 6 10:30 am - 1:30 pm Biology September 7 10:30 am - 1:30 pm Hindi Elective

Hindi Core September 8 10:30 am - 1:30 pm Informatics Prac

Computer Science September 9 10:30 am - 1:30 pm Physics September 11 10:30 am - 1:30 pm Geography September 13 10:30 am - 1:30 pm Mathematics September 14 10:30 am - 1:30 pm History September 15 10:30 am - 1:30 pm Home Science

The syllabus of the compartment, improvement exams will be based on the reduced syllabus. The pattern of the questions, a CBSE statement says, will be similar to the sample papers uploaded on the official website.

The exams will be held by following Covid protocols at designated exam centres across the country and abroad, the CBSE statement said, adding that in each exam centre, the board will allot a smaller number of students so that social distancing norm is followed.

The board has declared the results of Class 12th on July 30. The overall pass percentage this year in the CBSE Class 12 results is 99.37 per cent. As the exams could not be held amid the second wave of Covid, the board has not released any merit list this year along with the CBSE Class 12th results 2021.