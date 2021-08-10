  • Home
CBSE Class 12 Improvement Exams From August 25; Check Complete Schedule Here

The CBSE board Class 12 offline improvement exams will be held between August 25 and September 15, 2021. The date of the issue of admit cards will be announced by the board later.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 10, 2021 10:04 pm IST

CBSE Class 12 Improvement Exams From August 25; Check Complete Schedule Here
CBSE offline Class 12th improvement exam dates announced
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 date sheet for the offline compartment, or improvement exams. CBSE board offline exams 2021 for Class 12 will begin with the English Core paper on August 25, followed by Business Studies and Political Science paper on August 26 and August 27 respectively. The CBSE board offline improvement exam will be held between August 25 and September 15, 2021. The date of the issue of admit card will be announced by the board later.

All the papers of Class 12 CBSE offline exams including for subjects English Core, Business Studies, Political Science, Physical Education, Accountancy, Economics, Sociology, Chemistry, Psychology, Biology, Hindi, Computer Science, Physics, Geography, Mathematics, History and Home Science will be held for three hours duration from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Date

Time

Subject

August 25

10:30 am - 1:30 pm

English Core

August 26

10:30 am - 1:30 pm

Business Studies

August 27

10:30 am - 1:30 pm

Political Science

August 28

10:30 am - 1:30 pm

Physical Education

August 31

10:30 am - 1:30 pm

Accountancy

September 1

10:30 am - 1:30 pm

Economics

September 2

10:30 am - 1:30 pm

Sociology

September 3

10:30 am - 1:30 pm

Chemistry

September 4

10:30 am - 1:30 pm

Psychology

September 6

10:30 am - 1:30 pm

Biology

September 7

10:30 am - 1:30 pm

Hindi Elective
Hindi Core

September 8

10:30 am - 1:30 pm

Informatics Prac
Computer Science

September 9

10:30 am - 1:30 pm

Physics

September 11

10:30 am - 1:30 pm

Geography

September 13

10:30 am - 1:30 pm

Mathematics

September 14

10:30 am - 1:30 pm

History

September 15

10:30 am - 1:30 pm

Home Science

The syllabus of the compartment, improvement exams will be based on the reduced syllabus. The pattern of the questions, a CBSE statement says, will be similar to the sample papers uploaded on the official website.

The exams will be held by following Covid protocols at designated exam centres across the country and abroad, the CBSE statement said, adding that in each exam centre, the board will allot a smaller number of students so that social distancing norm is followed.

The board has declared the results of Class 12th on July 30. The overall pass percentage this year in the CBSE Class 12 results is 99.37 per cent. As the exams could not be held amid the second wave of Covid, the board has not released any merit list this year along with the CBSE Class 12th results 2021.

