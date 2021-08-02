CBSE Class 12 Improvement, Compartment Exams To Begin On August 16

  • Home
Students unsatisfied with the results obtained through the alternative evaluation criteria can appear for the improvement, or compartment, exams between August 16 and September 15.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 2, 2021 7:20 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Central Board Of Secondary Education, or CBSE, will hold the improvement or compartment exams for the students of Class 12 from August 16. Students unsatisfied with the results obtained through the alternative evaluation criteria can appear for the improvement, or compartment, exams between August 16 and September 15. Also, students who are not able to meet the qualifying criteria in one subject and have been placed in the compartment category will also be able to appear for these examinations.

The board today has also released a statement listing the subjects wherein the improvement, or compartment, exams will take place. The compartment or improvement exams will be held in subjects including English Core, Physical Education, Business Studies, Accountancy, Chemistry, Political Science, Biology, Mathematics and Physics.

CBSE 12th Result 2021: Who Can Take Compartment Exams

  • Students not satisfied with the results obtained by the alternative evaluation criteria

  • Private, patrachar, second-chance compartment candidates

  • Students who have registered for 2021 exams for improving their scores in only one subject

  • 1st chance compartment candidates

The syllabus of the compartment, improvement exams will be based on the reduced syllabus. The pattern of the questions, the CBSE statement says, will be similar to the sample papers uploaded on the official website.

The board has declared the results of Class 12th on July 30. The overall pass percentage this year in the CBSE Class 12 results is 99.37 per cent. As the exams could not be held amid the second wave of Covid, the board has not released any merit list this year along with the CBSE Class 12th results 2021.

