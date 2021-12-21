  • Home
CBSE Class 12 Home Science Exam 2021: Check Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme Here

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Exam 2021: The 12th Home Science exam will be held from 11:30 AM to 1 PM on Wednesday (December 22). Check sample papers, paper pattern

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 21, 2021 8:01 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CBSE Class 12 Home Science will be held on December 22
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Home Science paper on Wednesday (December 22). The 12th Home Science exam will be held from 11:30 AM to 1 PM. As per the CBSE's guideline, students will have to report at the exam centre, 30 minutes before the exam begins. Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE admit cards to the exam hall.

CBSE will be conducting term 1 Home Science paper on multiple choice-based questions. Students will be required to submit the correct response through OMR sheets. Paper will be conducted within 90 minutes duration and students will be required to submit OMR sheet at 1 pm.

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Exam 2021: Check Paper Pattern, Sample Papers

Candidates can download and practice sample papers available at the official website- cbseacademic.nic.in.

The marking scheme is available on the official website. Students will be required to darken the circles having correct option in the OMR sheets using black or blue ball point pen only. Use of pencil is strictly prohibited and will be considered as unfair means. The students can check and download sample papers at cbseacademic.nic.in.

