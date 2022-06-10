CBSE Class 12 History Paper "Easy"; Check Students, Teachers' Reactions
CBSE 12th History Exam Analysis: Class 12 students who appeared in the History term 2 exam reviewed the paper as easy. As per the teachers, the 12th History exam was easy and as per the pattern shared by the board.
History Class XII Board Exam Analysis
Ms Chinmaya Chauhan, PGT – History, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad, said, "The Class 12 Term 2 History board exam was along the expected lines. The paper was quite balanced and the syllabus was covered well. The questions were drafted to test the knowledge as well as application capability of students. There was particular emphasis on descriptive-type questions. The map question was simple. The paper evenly featured questions from all chapters. Some students found the paper a little lengthy. I’m confident that students who prepared well would score well."
"Today’s History Paper was a balanced Question Paper. The level of the Question Paper was moderate to difficult. Most of the questions were in the form of statements where students had to write the answers with the support of examples. 60 per cent of the paper was knowledge based while 40 per cent was higher order thinking skills. Case based questions took a lot of students’ time. Overall, it was as per the sample paper issued by CBSE. The question paper was from the syllabus only," said Dr Santosh Kumar Jaiswal PGT History Vidyagyan School, Bulandshahr.