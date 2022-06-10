CBSE Class 12 History Paper "Easy"; Check Students, Teachers' Reactions

Image credit: Shutterstock Check CBSE Class 12 History paper analysis 2022

CBSE 12th History Exam Analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education ( The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) term 2 Class 12 History exam 2022 was held on Friday, June 10. The CBSE 12th History paper was held for 2 hours duration. The Class 12 CBSE History exam was of 40 marks. Class 12 students who appeared in the History term 2 exam reviewed the paper as easy. As per the teachers, the 12th History exam was easy and as per the pattern shared by the board.









According to Jonali Das, Principal, Subject expert of History, Modern English School, Guwahati- 19, "The question paper consists of common and easy questions. It was more of analytical and application based. Case Based question was good and appropriate. The exam pattern and difficulty level were matching with the sample paper provided by CBSE. The language of the question paper was student friendly and comfortable."





"Map question was also easy and could be answered properly by the students. Students feel satisfied after appearing exam," she added.





History Class XII Board Exam Analysis

Ms Chinmaya Chauhan, PGT – History, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad, said, "The Class 12 Term 2 History board exam was along the expected lines. The paper was quite balanced and the syllabus was covered well. The questions were drafted to test the knowledge as well as application capability of students. There was particular emphasis on descriptive-type questions. The map question was simple. The paper evenly featured questions from all chapters. Some students found the paper a little lengthy. I’m confident that students who prepared well would score well."

"Today’s History Paper was a balanced Question Paper. The level of the Question Paper was moderate to difficult. Most of the questions were in the form of statements where students had to write the answers with the support of examples. 60 per cent of the paper was knowledge based while 40 per cent was higher order thinking skills. Case based questions took a lot of students’ time. Overall, it was as per the sample paper issued by CBSE. The question paper was from the syllabus only," said Dr Santosh Kumar Jaiswal PGT History Vidyagyan School, Bulandshahr.

Over 14 lakh (14,54,370) students are appearing for the CBSE term 2 Class 12 exam which will be concluded in June. For details on CBSE 12th results, please visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.