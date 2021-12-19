CBSE Class 12 History Exam Tomorrow; Last Minute Tips, Sample Paper

  • Home
CBSE History Exam Term 1: According to the CBSE term 1 exam pattern, History question papers will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs, MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type and map-based questions.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 19, 2021 10:04 am IST

New Delhi:

Students will appear for the Class 12 History paper in the first term of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams tomorrow, December 20. CBSE this year is holding the exams in two terms -- Term 1 and Term 2, and the term 1 CBSE Class 12th board exams are being held for half of the rationalised syllabus. As per the CBSE Class 12 History sample paper pattern, the board exams in term 1 will be held for 90 minutes for objective-type questions.

According to the CBSE term 1 exam pattern, History question papers will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs, MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type and two map-based questions. CBSE Class 12th History sample papers and marking scheme are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.

Candidates can follow this information related to last-minute preparation tips and guidelines to follow on the CBSE Class 12 History exam day tomorrow.

  • Solve two/three History sample papers beforehand to clear doubts. Solving the CBSE Class 12 History sample papers will also be good practice prior to the exam
  • Go through the exam pattern of CBSE 12th History paper to ensure that no section or topic from the syllabus is left out
  • Before leaving for the exam centre, candidates should make sure that they are carrying all the necessary things with them, including CBSE Class 12th admit cards and blue/ black ball point pens

CBSE Term 1 Class 12 History Sample Paper Pattern

As per the CBSE History sample paper, the Class 12 History question paper will contain four sections. All the sections will be compulsory and all questions will carry equal marks. While Section A will have 24 questions and 20 will be required to be attempted, Section B will contain 22 questions and 18 will have to be answered. Section C will have two case-based questions with 12 questions. Students will have to attempt 10 from them. Section D contains two map-based questions. Both the questions will have to be attempted.

History Sample Paper Class 12 2021 With Solution: Direct Link

History Marking Scheme Class 12: Direct Link

