  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2021: Detail On Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme Here

CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2021: Detail On Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme Here

CBSE Class 12 History exam will be held from 11:30 AM to 1 PM on Monday, December 20. Check sample papers, marking scheme here

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 18, 2021 11:16 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 1 Exam 2021 Live: Easy To Moderate Paper; Answer Key Updates
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Biology Paper Analysis: 'Balanced Paper, Ambiguity In Few Questions, Options'
CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Biology Exam 2021: COVID-19 Instructions, Exam Day Guidelines
CBSE Class 12 Political Science 2021 LIVE: Term 1 Exam Over; Answer Key, Analysis, Marking Scheme
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Class 12 Physical Education Answer Key Out
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Political Science Analysis, Answer Key 2021: "Easy, Scoring Paper", Check Reactions
CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2021: Detail On Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme Here
CBSE Class 12 History exam will be held on December 20
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the class 12 History paper on Monday (December 20). The 12th History exam will be held from 11:30 AM to 1 PM. As per the CBSE's guideline, students will have to report at the exam centre, 30 minutes before the exam begins. Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE admit cards to the exam hall.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

CBSE will be conducting term 1 History paper on multiple choice-based questions. Students will be required to submit the correct response through OMR sheets. Paper will be conducted within 90 minutes duration and students will be required to submit OMR sheet at 1 pm.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2021: Check Paper Pattern, Sample Papers

Candidates can download and practice sample papers available at the official website- cbseacademic.nic.in.

The marking scheme is available on the official website. Students will be required to darken the circles having correct option in the OMR sheets using black or blue ball point pen only. Use of pencil is strictly prohibited and will be considered as unfair means. The students can check and download sample papers at cbseacademic.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE 12th Board exam CBSE 12th Result 2021 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 12
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 1 Exam 2021 Live: Easy To Moderate Paper; Answer Key Updates
Live | CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 1 Exam 2021 Live: Easy To Moderate Paper; Answer Key Updates
Kasturirangan, Tessy Thomas, Verma Awarded DSc At IIT Kharagpur Convocation
Kasturirangan, Tessy Thomas, Verma Awarded DSc At IIT Kharagpur Convocation
Bengal Government Ties Up With IIM-Calcutta To Train 1300 Schools Head
Bengal Government Ties Up With IIM-Calcutta To Train 1300 Schools Head
Kannur Varsity Row: Higher Education Minister Has No Authority To Write To Me, Says Kerala Governor
Kannur Varsity Row: Higher Education Minister Has No Authority To Write To Me, Says Kerala Governor
Technology Can Play Key Role In Taking Education To Last Mile: VP M Venkaiah Naidu
Technology Can Play Key Role In Taking Education To Last Mile: VP M Venkaiah Naidu
.......................... Advertisement ..........................