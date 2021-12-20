CBSE Class 12 History Exam Today: Covid Guidelines, Important Exam Tips

Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE Class 12 History exam will be held from 11:30 am to 1 pm

CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be holding Class 12 History exam on Monday (December 20) from 11:30 am till 1 pm. Students appearing for the examination will be required to follow all Covid precautions as mentioned on the Class 12 admit card and CBSE’s guidelines. CBSE Class 12 term 1 exams will conclude on December 22. CBSE will derive board exam 2022 results by adding scores of term 1 and term 2. Term 2 examination will be conducted in March/April in subjective type format.

CBSE history exam will be of 40 marks and as per the CBSE Class 12 history sample paper, question paper will contain four sections. Section A will have 24 questions and 20 will be required to be attempted, Section B will contain 22 questions and 18 will have to be answered. Section C will have two case-based questions with 12 questions. Students will have to attempt 10 from them. Section D contains two map-based questions. Both the questions will have to be attempted.

CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2021: Instructions To Follow At Exam Centre